Huskers add walk-on from Iowa for 2021 class

Nebraska has its first out-of-state walk-on for the 2021 class.
Payton Weehler of Mount Ayr, Iowa, tweeted Friday afternoon he's intending to enroll at Nebraska and join the football program as a walk-on.
Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️🌽 pic.twitter.com/UEPo5dosxx— Payton Weehler (@PaytonWeehler) November 20, 2020
Weehler is listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds on his Hudl profile. He's played several different positions, including linebacker and running back during his senior season.
Weehler continues a run of walk-on commits for the Huskers' 2021 class. He's the ninth known member and the seventh to jump on board in the past three weeks.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|AJ Collins
|DB
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Kelen Meyer
|K
|Ord
|Evan Meyersick
|TE
|Omaha (Millard West)
|Weston Reiman
|OL
|Weeping Water
|Carson Rohde
|OL
|Sumner (SEM)
|Matthew Schuster
|RB
|Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
|Jarrett Synek
|QB
|Hastings
|Payton Weehler
|ATH
|Mt. Ayr, Iowa
|Aiden Young
|RB
|Elkhorn
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!