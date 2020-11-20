Huskers add walk-on from Iowa for 2021 class

Nebraska has its first out-of-state walk-on for the 2021 class.

Payton Weehler of Mount Ayr, Iowa, tweeted Friday afternoon he's intending to enroll at Nebraska and join the football program as a walk-on.

Weehler is listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds on his Hudl profile. He's played several different positions, including linebacker and running back during his senior season.

Weehler continues a run of walk-on commits for the Huskers' 2021 class. He's the ninth known member and the seventh to jump on board in the past three weeks.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.