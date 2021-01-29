 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers add walk-on commit from Super State DL, LSE standout Maddox Burton
View Comments
HUSKER RECRUITING

Huskers add walk-on commit from Super State DL, LSE standout Maddox Burton

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.24

Lincoln Southeast's Maddox Burton (55) celebrates a sack on the quarterback by Teitum Tuioti (2) on Sept. 24, 2020, at Seacrest Field. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Maddox Burton is going to be a Husker. 

The Lincoln Southeast defensive lineman will walk on with the Nebraska football team, he announced Friday night. 

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder had a strong senior season and was named a first-team Super-State honoree by the Journal Star as a result. 

Burton also was named first-team all-city for the second time in his career. He finished the season with 47 tackles and a fumble recovery and went out with a bang, collecting a season-high nine tackles against Elkhorn South in LSE's final game of the season. 

NU's newest walk-on also has a unique connection to one of the Huskers' veteran defensive lineman. Early in the Knights' season, before it was clear whether Nebraska would play at all this fall, Burton was coached by sophomore NU defensive lineman Casey Rogers, who went on to have a nice fall for the Huskers. 

Rogers congratulated Maddox on his commitment via Twitter, saying "Proud of you my man!" 

Burton is the third player to join the Huskers' walk-on class since the early National Signing Day when NU added 12 to the program formally. He is also the third Knight to join the 2021 walk-on class, joining defensive back Derek Branch and athlete Taveon Thompson.

Name Position Hometown (School)
Derek Branch ATH Lincoln (Southeast)
Alex Bullock ATH Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Maddox Burton DL Lincoln (Southeast)
Blake Closman DB Omaha (Millard North)
AJ Collins DB Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Sam Hoskinson LB Elkhorn (South)
CJ Lilienkamp DB Bellevue (West)
Kelen Meyer K Ord
Evan Meyersick TE Omaha (Millard West)
Weston Reiman OL Weeping Water
Carson Rohde OL Sumner (S-E-M)
Beau Schaller OL Waukee, Iowa
Matthew Schuster RB Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
Jarrett Synek QB Hastings
Taveon Thompson ATH Lincoln (Southeast)
Payton Weehler ATH Mt. Ayr, Iowa
Aiden Young RB Elkhorn

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Frost seemed upbeat at National Signing Day news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News