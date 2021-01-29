Huskers add walk-on commit from Super State DL, LSE standout Maddox Burton

Maddox Burton is going to be a Husker.
The Lincoln Southeast defensive lineman will walk on with the Nebraska football team, he announced Friday night.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder had a strong senior season and was named a first-team Super-State honoree by the Journal Star as a result.
100% COMMITTED☠️⚪️🔴 GBR🌽 pic.twitter.com/9ojJEAuy0O— Maddox Burton (@MaddoxBurton1) January 30, 2021
Burton also was named first-team all-city for the second time in his career. He finished the season with 47 tackles and a fumble recovery and went out with a bang, collecting a season-high nine tackles against Elkhorn South in LSE's final game of the season.
NU's newest walk-on also has a unique connection to one of the Huskers' veteran defensive lineman. Early in the Knights' season, before it was clear whether Nebraska would play at all this fall, Burton was coached by sophomore NU defensive lineman Casey Rogers, who went on to have a nice fall for the Huskers.
Rogers congratulated Maddox on his commitment via Twitter, saying "Proud of you my man!"
Burton is the third player to join the Huskers' walk-on class since the early National Signing Day when NU added 12 to the program formally. He is also the third Knight to join the 2021 walk-on class, joining defensive back Derek Branch and athlete Taveon Thompson.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Derek Branch
|ATH
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Alex Bullock
|ATH
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Maddox Burton
|DL
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Blake Closman
|DB
|Omaha (Millard North)
|AJ Collins
|DB
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Sam Hoskinson
|LB
|Elkhorn (South)
|CJ Lilienkamp
|DB
|Bellevue (West)
|Kelen Meyer
|K
|Ord
|Evan Meyersick
|TE
|Omaha (Millard West)
|Weston Reiman
|OL
|Weeping Water
|Carson Rohde
|OL
|Sumner (S-E-M)
|Beau Schaller
|OL
|Waukee, Iowa
|Matthew Schuster
|RB
|Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
|Jarrett Synek
|QB
|Hastings
|Taveon Thompson
|ATH
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Payton Weehler
|ATH
|Mt. Ayr, Iowa
|Aiden Young
|RB
|Elkhorn
DB | MARQUES BUFORD
DB | KOBY BRETZ
TE | JAMES CARNIE
RB | GABE ERVIN
TE | THOMAS FIDONE
LB | MIKAI GBAYOR
WR | KAMONTE GRIMES
QB | HEINRICH HAARBERG
WR | SHAWN HARDY II
OLB | WYNDEN HO'OHULI
LB | RANDOLPH KPAI
LB | CHRIS KOLAREVIC
OL | HENRY LUTOVSKY
LB | SETH MALCOM
WR | LATRELL NEVILLE
OL | TEDDY PROCHAZKA
TE | AJ ROLLINS
RB | MARKESE STEPP
WR | SAMORI TOURE
DE | JAILEN WEAVER
DB | MALIK WILLIAMS
OL | BRANSON YAGER
