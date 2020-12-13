Huskers add walk-on commit from LSE athlete Derek Branch

The latest member of Nebraska's walk-on class won't have to go far to get to campus.
The Huskers on Sunday added a verbal pledge from former Lincoln Southeast standout Derek Branch.
Staying Home! 🌽❤️ #ALLN @coachwilhite @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/Vg0rZcCcu2— derek branch (@derekbranch7) December 13, 2020
Branch, who's listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, had a strong senior season on both sides of the ball.
Branch had 56 tackles, three interceptions and four break-ups defensively and added 151 receiving yards and five touchdowns, according to his Twitter account.
He was named first-team All-City by the Journal Star earlier this month as a defensive back.
Branch is also a high achiever in the classroom, as evidenced by the fact that, until Dec. 2, he was verbally committed to play football at Cornell in the Ivy League. He also drew football interest from the FCS and Division II levels.
As the first National Signing Day approaches on Wednesday, the Huskers' walk-on class continues to round into focus. Nebraska now has 13 known walk-on commits for the 2021 cycle.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Derek Branch
|ATH
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Alex Bullock
|ATH
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Blake Closman
|DB
|Omaha (Millard North)
|AJ Collins
|DB
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Kelen Meyer
|K
|Ord
|Evan Meyersick
|TE
|Omaha (Millard West)
|Weston Reiman
|OL
|Weeping Water
|Carson Rohde
|OL
|Sumner (SEM)
|Beau Schaller
|OL
|Waukee, Iowa
|Matthew Schuster
|RB
|Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
|Jarrett Synek
|QB
|Hastings
|Payton Weehler
|ATH
|Mt. Ayr, Iowa
|Aiden Young
|RB
|Elkhorn
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!