Huskers add to walk-on class with lineman from Iowa
Huskers add to walk-on class with lineman from Iowa

National Signing Day is approaching and Nebraska's walk-on class keeps growing. 

The latest addition comes from just beyond the state's border. 

Offensive lineman Beau Schaller of Waukee, Iowa, announced Friday afternoon that he intends to attend Nebraska and walk on to the football team. 

Schaller is listed at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds. He played primarily left guard for Waukee High as a senior, according to his Hudl highlights. 

Schaller had been tweeting graphics produced by NU for about a month, but he just picked up a walk-on offer from the Huskers on Monday. Clearly, it did not take long for him to decide what he wanted to do. 

Schaller is the 12th-known member of Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class and the second from Iowa, joining Mt. Ayr athlete Payton Weehler. 

A look at Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class

Name Position Hometown (School)
Alex Bullock ATH Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Blake Closman DB Omaha (Millard North)
AJ Collins DB Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Kelen Meyer K Ord
Evan Meyersick TE Omaha (Millard West)
Weston Reiman OL Weeping Water
Carson Rohde OL Sumner (SEM)
Beau Schaller OL Waukee, Iowa
Matthew Schuster RB Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
Jarrett Synek QB Hastings
Payton Weehler ATH Mt. Ayr, Iowa
Aiden Young RB Elkhorn

Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

