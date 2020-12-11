Huskers add to walk-on class with lineman from Iowa

National Signing Day is approaching and Nebraska's walk-on class keeps growing.

The latest addition comes from just beyond the state's border.

Offensive lineman Beau Schaller of Waukee, Iowa, announced Friday afternoon that he intends to attend Nebraska and walk on to the football team.

Schaller is listed at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds. He played primarily left guard for Waukee High as a senior, according to his Hudl highlights.

Schaller had been tweeting graphics produced by NU for about a month, but he just picked up a walk-on offer from the Huskers on Monday. Clearly, it did not take long for him to decide what he wanted to do.

Schaller is the 12th-known member of Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class and the second from Iowa, joining Mt. Ayr athlete Payton Weehler.

A look at Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class

