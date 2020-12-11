Huskers add to walk-on class with lineman from Iowa

National Signing Day is approaching and Nebraska's walk-on class keeps growing.
The latest addition comes from just beyond the state's border.
Offensive lineman Beau Schaller of Waukee, Iowa, announced Friday afternoon that he intends to attend Nebraska and walk on to the football team.
Excited to announce I will be continuing my athletic and academic careers at The University of Nebraska. Thanks to all the coaches, teammates, friends and family that have helped me along the way. #GBR 🌽 @coachwilhite pic.twitter.com/2E4u8UNfVl— Beau Schaller (@BeauSchaller) December 11, 2020
Schaller is listed at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds. He played primarily left guard for Waukee High as a senior, according to his Hudl highlights.
Schaller had been tweeting graphics produced by NU for about a month, but he just picked up a walk-on offer from the Huskers on Monday. Clearly, it did not take long for him to decide what he wanted to do.
Schaller is the 12th-known member of Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class and the second from Iowa, joining Mt. Ayr athlete Payton Weehler.
A look at Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Alex Bullock
|ATH
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Blake Closman
|DB
|Omaha (Millard North)
|AJ Collins
|DB
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Kelen Meyer
|K
|Ord
|Evan Meyersick
|TE
|Omaha (Millard West)
|Weston Reiman
|OL
|Weeping Water
|Carson Rohde
|OL
|Sumner (SEM)
|Beau Schaller
|OL
|Waukee, Iowa
|Matthew Schuster
|RB
|Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
|Jarrett Synek
|QB
|Hastings
|Payton Weehler
|ATH
|Mt. Ayr, Iowa
|Aiden Young
|RB
|Elkhorn
