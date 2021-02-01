Huskers add to walk-on class with legacy DB Michael Booker

Nebraska added a walk-on Monday evening from a young guy with a familiar name.

Michael Booker, a 6-foot-1 defensive back from Grand Prairie, Texas, announced via social media that he intends to enroll at the same school his dad played at and play for the same football program.

Booker, of course, is the son of the former NU standout by the same name, who played defensive back for the Huskers in the mid-1990s and went on to be a first-round NFL Draft pick who had a five-year career with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.

The younger Booker is the fifth NU walk-on pledge for 2021 in the past 11 days, bringing the class total to 18 known players.

Booker is the fourth to come from out of state after having played his high school football at South Grand Prairie in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

He is a long, rangy player and, per his Hudl highlights, has a 6-8 wingspan.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.