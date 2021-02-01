 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers add to walk-on class with legacy DB Michael Booker
View Comments
HUSKER RECRUITING

Huskers add to walk-on class with legacy DB Michael Booker

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska added a walk-on Monday evening from a young guy with a familiar name. 

Michael Booker, a 6-foot-1 defensive back from Grand Prairie, Texas, announced via social media that he intends to enroll at the same school his dad played at and play for the same football program. 

Booker, of course, is the son of the former NU standout by the same name, who played defensive back for the Huskers in the mid-1990s and went on to be a first-round NFL Draft pick who had a five-year career with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans. 

The younger Booker is the fifth NU walk-on pledge for 2021 in the past 11 days, bringing the class total to 18 known players. 

Booker is the fourth to come from out of state after having played his high school football at South Grand Prairie in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. 

He is a long, rangy player and, per his Hudl highlights, has a 6-8 wingspan. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
Michael Booker DB Grand Prairie (South), Texas
Derek Branch ATH Lincoln (Southeast)
Alex Bullock ATH Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Maddox Burton DL Lincoln (Southeast)
Blake Closman DB Omaha (Millard North)
AJ Collins DB Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Sam Hoskinson LB Elkhorn (South)
CJ Lilienkamp DB Bellevue (West)
Joey Mancino OL Holmdel, New Jersey
Kelen Meyer K Ord
Evan Meyersick TE Omaha (Millard West)
Weston Reiman OL Weeping Water
Carson Rohde OL Sumner (S-E-M)
Beau Schaller OL Waukee, Iowa
Matthew Schuster RB Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
Jarrett Synek QB Hastings
Taveon Thompson ATH Lincoln (Southeast)
Payton Weehler ATH Mt. Ayr, Iowa
Aiden Young RB Elkhorn
Grant Buda ATH Lincoln (Southwest)
Huskers add walk-on OL from New Jersey for 2021 class
Huskers add Lincoln Southwest's Grant Buda to 2021 walk-on class
Huskers add walk-on commit from Super State DL, LSE standout Maddox Burton

Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Frost seemed upbeat at National Signing Day news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News