Huskers add to walk-on class with Elkhorn's Aiden Young

It's been a wild weekend for Aiden Young.
The Elkhorn running back logged 124 yards, highlighted by a 53-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of his team's Class B state semifinal victory over Hastings on Friday night, but missed the latter part of the game due to an injury.
Nonetheless, the senior and his teammates will have a chance at a state championship on Friday night.
Then Sunday, Young verbally committed to join Nebraska's football program in college as a walk-on.
Thank you to my family, coaches, friends, and Elkhorn community for your love and support. Mom and dad, thank you for everything you've done for myself and Christian. I’m excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/Zj1JJaydKX— AY (@Aiden_Young1) November 15, 2020
Young is listed at 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds and is walking on with the Huskers rather than playing somewhere at the Division II level.
He is the latest in a recent string of walk-ons to pledge to NU as the high school season in the state begins to wind down.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Carson Rohde verbally committed Thursday evening, and then Young became the fifth to join the class in the past 15 days.
NU's walk-on group now stands at seven known in-state players.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|AJ Collins
|DB
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Kelen Meyer
|K
|Ord
|Evan Meyersick
|TE
|Omaha (Millard West)
|Weston Reiman
|OL
|Weeping Water
|Carson Rohde
|OL
|Sumner (SEM)
|Matthew Schuster
|RB
|Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
|Aiden Young
|RB
|Elkhorn
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
