Huskers add to walk-on class with Elkhorn's Aiden Young
topical

Huskers add to walk-on class with Elkhorn's Aiden Young

Elkhorn-Waverly high school football

Elkhorn's Aiden Young dodges a tackle from Waverly's Evan Canoyer earlier this season.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO

It's been a wild weekend for Aiden Young. 

The Elkhorn running back logged 124 yards, highlighted by a 53-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of his team's Class B state semifinal victory over Hastings on Friday night, but missed the latter part of the game due to an injury. 

Nonetheless, the senior and his teammates will have a chance at a state championship on Friday night.

Then Sunday, Young verbally committed to join Nebraska's football program in college as a walk-on. 

Young is listed at 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds and is walking on with the Huskers rather than playing somewhere at the Division II level. 

He is the latest in a recent string of walk-ons to pledge to NU as the high school season in the state begins to wind down. 

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Carson Rohde verbally committed Thursday evening, and then Young became the fifth to join the class in the past 15 days. 

NU's walk-on group now stands at seven known in-state players. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
AJ Collins DB Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Kelen Meyer K Ord
Evan Meyersick TE Omaha (Millard West)
Weston Reiman OL Weeping Water
Carson Rohde OL Sumner (SEM)
Matthew Schuster RB Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
Aiden Young RB Elkhorn

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Husker News