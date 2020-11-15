Huskers add to walk-on class with Elkhorn's Aiden Young

It's been a wild weekend for Aiden Young.

The Elkhorn running back logged 124 yards, highlighted by a 53-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of his team's Class B state semifinal victory over Hastings on Friday night, but missed the latter part of the game due to an injury.

Nonetheless, the senior and his teammates will have a chance at a state championship on Friday night.

Then Sunday, Young verbally committed to join Nebraska's football program in college as a walk-on.

Young is listed at 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds and is walking on with the Huskers rather than playing somewhere at the Division II level.

He is the latest in a recent string of walk-ons to pledge to NU as the high school season in the state begins to wind down.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Carson Rohde verbally committed Thursday evening, and then Young became the fifth to join the class in the past 15 days.

NU's walk-on group now stands at seven known in-state players.

