Huskers add to kickoff specialist competition with walk-on transfer Franke

Brendan Franke’s path to major college football is a unique one, and it all took place close to home.
He went from playing goalie at Gretna High to kicking at Morningside University and now he’s joined the Cornhuskers as a walk-on kicker, he confirmed to the Journal Star.
Franke impressed the coaching staff by showing off a powerful leg in a workout last month, prompting head coach Scott Frost and company to wonder if, at the least, they had found the antidote to NU’s recent trouble in the kickoff department.
“I showed up and I performed really well, connected on field goals from 46, 52 and 63, I think the numbers were, and I kicked a bunch of touchbacks through the end zone,” Franke told the Journal Star.
Franke recorded touchbacks on more than half of his attempts at Morningside and said he thinks there’s more consistency and distance left for him to unlock. In fact, he connected last week with former Nebraska great Alex Henrey and said he picked up some tips from the longtime NFL kicker.
Franke joined the team late this week for workouts.
Nebraska is set for 2021 in the place-kicking department with Connor Culp, but he’s in his final year of eligibility. On top of that, NU could use a consistently powerful kickoff specialist this fall.
NU finished 10th in the Big Ten in kickoff percentage (30%) in 2020 and 13th in total kickoff yardage (57.18 yards per attempt). Those numbers were only a slight improvement from 2019, when the Huskers finished 13th in touchback percentage (21.12%) and last in average yards per kickoff (56.21). In those two seasons, Nebraska allowed a total of three kick return touchdowns, the most of any Big Ten team.
“They told me, ‘It would be great if you’re good at everything. We want you to be good at everything. But we’re going to focus on your kickoffs for right now, because that’s what you’re best at and that’s what we need,’” Franke said.
Franke will join the competition that also could include freshman walk-on Kelen Meyer (Ord) and Iowa Western Community College transfer kicker Josh Jasek, who is also expected to be part of the program this year.
