Huskers add to kickoff specialist competition with walk-on transfer Franke

Brendan Franke’s path to major college football is a unique one, and it all took place close to home.

He went from playing goalie at Gretna High to kicking at Morningside University and now he’s joined the Cornhuskers as a walk-on kicker, he confirmed to the Journal Star.

Franke impressed the coaching staff by showing off a powerful leg in a workout last month, prompting head coach Scott Frost and company to wonder if, at the least, they had found the antidote to NU’s recent trouble in the kickoff department.

“I showed up and I performed really well, connected on field goals from 46, 52 and 63, I think the numbers were, and I kicked a bunch of touchbacks through the end zone,” Franke told the Journal Star.

Franke recorded touchbacks on more than half of his attempts at Morningside and said he thinks there’s more consistency and distance left for him to unlock. In fact, he connected last week with former Nebraska great Alex Henrey and said he picked up some tips from the longtime NFL kicker.

Franke joined the team late this week for workouts.