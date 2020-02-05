Huskers add three walk-ons to large 2020 group on second National Signing Day

On a National Signing Day that isn't expected to feature much action in Lincoln, Nebraska did officially add three walk-ons to its large 2020 class on Wednesday morning.
The program announced the additions of Millard South running back Isaiah Harris, Oklahoma kicking specialist Tyler Crawford (Broken Arrow) and Texas athlete Beau Psencik (Houston) to a walk-on class that now numbers 22.
Harris verbally pledged in November, but didn't have his paperwork completed by the December signing date and, thus, was not formally announced as part of the class until Wednesday. Crawford gave his verbal commitment Sunday and Psencik followed Monday, rounding out another large group and continuing a trend since head coach Scott Frost took over in Lincoln of bringing in big walk-on classes.
Harris was a first-team Super-State selection by the Journal Star as a senior after a prolific final season. The 5-foot-8,180-pounder had 165 rushing attempts for 1,859 yards and 27 touchdowns and added nine receptions for 262 yards and three more scores.
Crawford joins wide open races both at kicker and punter for the Huskers coming off a season which left plenty to be desired in both departments. The names in the kicking competition include scholarship sophomore Barret Pickering and walk-ons like Matt Waldoch and Gabe Heins plus fellow 2020 addition Chase Contrerez (Iowa Western C.C.), who is already on campus.
The punting competition should feature sophomore William Przystup and redshirt freshman Grant Detlefsen.
Togiai announcement expected this afternoon: The lone scholarship player Nebraska is still in the picture for, three-star defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (Rigby, Idaho) is expected to make his college decision public this afternoon.
Togiai is listed at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds and is considering Utah, Washington and Kansas State in addition to the Huskers. He has been relatively quiet and has not said anything publicly about which way he is leaning, though recruiting services tend to view the Utes as a strong contender.
NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has visited Togiai several times, the defensive lineman took an official visit to Nebraska this fall and the Huskers took nearly their entire coaching staff to Idaho on Saturday to make a final pitch for his services.
The Huskers, of course, signed 23 players in December and have two spots remaining for the 2020 cycle, which can be used on high school players or transfers between now and the fall.
