Huskers add three walk-ons to large 2020 group on second National Signing Day

The punting competition should feature sophomore William Przystup and redshirt freshman Grant Detlefsen.

Togiai announcement expected this afternoon: The lone scholarship player Nebraska is still in the picture for, three-star defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (Rigby, Idaho) is expected to make his college decision public this afternoon.

Togiai is listed at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds and is considering Utah, Washington and Kansas State in addition to the Huskers. He has been relatively quiet and has not said anything publicly about which way he is leaning, though recruiting services tend to view the Utes as a strong contender.

NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has visited Togiai several times, the defensive lineman took an official visit to Nebraska this fall and the Huskers took nearly their entire coaching staff to Idaho on Saturday to make a final pitch for his services.

The Huskers, of course, signed 23 players in December and have two spots remaining for the 2020 cycle, which can be used on high school players or transfers between now and the fall.

