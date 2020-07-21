Huskers add third DB this month to 2021 class with verbal pledge from Malik Williams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The plan all along for Malik Williams was to visit Nebraska at some point and commit to the Cornhuskers.

The order of that plan, like so many attempts at being orderly during the coronavirus pandemic, changed recently, so Williams announced his verbal commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday.

"It was actually yesterday, I got on the phone with (secondary coach Travis) Fisher and (head coach Scott) Frost and I told Coach Frost that I wanted to be a Cornhusker," Williams told the Journal Star on Tuesday. "He got so hyped about it."

"Coach Fisher and Coach Frost have been getting with me every day, and I think that really (convinced) me. Some of the other colleges weren't really hitting my line as much, but Nebraska's been hitting me up the most."

It's not just the contact, though, that pushed Williams to want to commit to Nebraska. He will get the chance to suit up alongside Buford High classmate and 2021 running back Gabe Ervin in college at NU.

Williams’ recruitment might have been flying under the radar up until last month, but that essentially changed when Ervin, one of his closest friends, pulled the trigger and committed to Nebraska. In fact, Williams was at Ervin’s house until just before the running back announced his college choice.