Huskers add talented Florida athlete Kamonte Grimes, lose OLB Schweitzer to Notre Dame

"From a football perspective, he's obviously a physical specimen at 6-3 and almost 220, matchup problem on the outside for the teams that we play," Gibbs told the Journal Star. "Phenomenal football IQ. He plays multiple positions for us offensively and defensively."

Grimes is a consensus three-star prospect. According to the 247Sports Composite ranking, he's the No. 515 recruit nationally and among the top 80 players in Florida.

That's just the start of the conversation when it comes to Grimes, though.

"Can't say enough good things about the kid as a person," Gibbs said. "He's got a 4.0 GPA and wants to be a pediatric surgeon. He's just a great kid, comes from a great family and we're really, really excited for him."

Grimes on Friday was invited to the prestigious All-American Bowl.

Nebraska first offered Grimes on March 27 and he's been recruited since then by head coach Scott Frost, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and others.