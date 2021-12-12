Huskers add scholarship transfer Timmy Bleekrode in attempt to shore up place kicking woes

The Huskers, of course, desperately need consistency out of its kicking operation. After senior Connor Culp was named the Big Ten's kicker of the year in 2020, he struggled mightily in 2021 and was eventually replaced -- against Oklahoma by freshman walk-on Kelen Meyer and later in the season by walk-on Chase Contreraz.

On the season as a whole, NU made just half of its 16 field goal attempts and missed four extra points, including Meyer's only attempt, which was blocked against the Sooners and returned for two points.

The Huskers were No. 13 in the Big Ten in both field goal kicking and extra points. Only Northwestern (46.2%) had a lower field goal conversion rate and only Maryland matched NU with four missed extra points. Nobody else in the Big Ten missed more than two.

Bleekrode graduated from Marist High in 2019 and redshirted that year. Factoring in the free year in 2020 and his full season of work this fall, Bleekrode has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Nebraska last week also added a walk-on commitment from his Furman teammate and 2021 backup, Spencer Pankratz. Pankratz went to high school in Colorado but was born in Lincoln.