Huskers add pair of walk-ons legacy recruits in LSE's Branch, Elkhorn South's Hoskinson

Nebraska double-dipped in adding to its walk-on class Sunday.
The Huskers added verbal pledges from a pair of legacy recruits in Lincoln Southeast standout Derek Branch and Elkhorn South's Sam Hoskinson.
Staying Home! 🌽❤️ #ALLN @coachwilhite @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/Vg0rZcCcu2— derek branch (@derekbranch7) December 13, 2020
Branch, who's listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, had a strong senior season on both sides of the ball.
Branch had 56 tackles, three interceptions and four breakups defensively and added 151 receiving yards and five touchdowns, according to his Twitter account.
He was named first-team All-City by the Journal Star earlier this month as a defensive back.
Branch is also a high achiever in the classroom, as evidenced by the fact that, until Dec. 2, he was verbally committed to play football at Cornell in the Ivy League. He also drew football interest from the FCS and Division II levels.
Hoskinson is the son of former NU offensive lineman Matt Hoskinson. He's listed at 6-2 and 240 pounds and played both ways for the Class A state runner-up. He is mostly a linebacker and an offensive lineman.
He wrote on Twitter, "Ever since I could pick up a football, it has been a dream of mine to play for the Huskers. I will be following in my Dad's footsteps and committing to the University of Nebraska."
Ever since I could pick up a football, it has been a dream of mine to play for the Huskers. I will be following in my Dad’s footsteps and committing to the University of Nebraska. Thanks to everyone who helped along the way. #GBR 🌽☠️🔴 @coachwilhite @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/vFPLJBbGOK— Sam Hoskinson (@SamHoskinson) December 14, 2020
As the first National Signing Day approaches on Wednesday, the Huskers' walk-on class continues to round into focus. Nebraska now has 14 known walk-on commits for the 2021 cycle.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Derek Branch
|ATH
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Alex Bullock
|ATH
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Blake Closman
|DB
|Omaha (Millard North)
|AJ Collins
|DB
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Sam Hoskinson
|LB
|Elkhorn (South)
|Kelen Meyer
|K
|Ord
|Evan Meyersick
|TE
|Omaha (Millard West)
|Weston Reiman
|OL
|Weeping Water
|Carson Rohde
|OL
|Sumner (SEM)
|Beau Schaller
|OL
|Waukee, Iowa
|Matthew Schuster
|RB
|Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
|Jarrett Synek
|QB
|Hastings
|Payton Weehler
|ATH
|Mt. Ayr, Iowa
|Aiden Young
|RB
|Elkhorn
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!