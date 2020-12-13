 Skip to main content
Huskers add pair of walk-ons in LSE's Branch, legacy recruit Hoskinson
topical

Huskers add pair of walk-ons in LSE's Branch, legacy recruit Hoskinson

Lincoln Southeast's Derek Branch (6) had both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the first half as the Knights rolled up a 28-0 lead against Papillion-La Vista in the first two quarters on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska double-dipped in adding to its walk-on class Sunday. 

The Huskers added a verbal pledge from former Lincoln Southeast standout Derek Branch and a legacy recruit in Elkhorn South's Sam Hoskinson. 

Branch, who's listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, had a strong senior season on both sides of the ball.

Branch had 56 tackles, three interceptions and four breakups defensively and added 151 receiving yards and five touchdowns, according to his Twitter account. 

He was named first-team All-City by the Journal Star earlier this month as a defensive back.

Branch is also a high achiever in the classroom, as evidenced by the fact that, until Dec. 2, he was verbally committed to play football at Cornell in the Ivy League. He also drew football interest from the FCS and Division II levels. 

Hoskinson is the son of former NU offensive lineman Matt Hoskinson. He's listed at 6-2 and 240 pounds and played both ways for the Class A state runner-up. He is mostly a linebacker and an offensive lineman. 

He wrote on Twitter, "Ever since I could pick up a football, it has been a dream of mine to play for the Huskers. I will be following in my Dad's footsteps and committing to the University of Nebraska." 

As the first National Signing Day approaches on Wednesday, the Huskers' walk-on class continues to round into focus. Nebraska now has 14 known walk-on commits for the 2021 cycle. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
Derek Branch ATH Lincoln (Southeast)
Alex Bullock ATH Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Blake Closman DB Omaha (Millard North)
AJ Collins DB Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Sam Hoskinson LB Elkhorn (South)
Kelen Meyer K Ord
Evan Meyersick TE Omaha (Millard West)
Weston Reiman OL Weeping Water
Carson Rohde OL Sumner (SEM)
Beau Schaller OL Waukee, Iowa
Matthew Schuster RB Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
Jarrett Synek QB Hastings
Payton Weehler ATH Mt. Ayr, Iowa
Aiden Young RB Elkhorn

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

