Huskers add pair of walk-ons in LSE's Branch, legacy recruit Hoskinson

Nebraska double-dipped in adding to its walk-on class Sunday.

The Huskers added a verbal pledge from former Lincoln Southeast standout Derek Branch and a legacy recruit in Elkhorn South's Sam Hoskinson.

Branch, who's listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, had a strong senior season on both sides of the ball.

Branch had 56 tackles, three interceptions and four breakups defensively and added 151 receiving yards and five touchdowns, according to his Twitter account.

He was named first-team All-City by the Journal Star earlier this month as a defensive back.

Branch is also a high achiever in the classroom, as evidenced by the fact that, until Dec. 2, he was verbally committed to play football at Cornell in the Ivy League. He also drew football interest from the FCS and Division II levels.

Hoskinson is the son of former NU offensive lineman Matt Hoskinson. He's listed at 6-2 and 240 pounds and played both ways for the Class A state runner-up. He is mostly a linebacker and an offensive lineman.