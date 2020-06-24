Huskers add OL transfer Ezra Miller from Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska added a big piece to its offensive line situation on Wednesday.

And he's coming from a Big Ten West Division rival.

Ezra Miller, a former four-star tackle signee at Iowa, announced he has been admitted to UNL and plans on playing for the Huskers.

Miller originally signed with the Hawkeyes as a top prospect out of Holstein, Iowa, in the 2019 class, but never played a down for Kirk Ferentz' program.

In January, after a redshirt season, Miller medically retired from the program and said it was due to back injuries, but later clarified that he had been dealing with some mental health struggles and felt the need to step away from football.

In May, though, he entered the transfer portal with intentions to play again. Now, he's joining the Husker program.

Miller is expected to begin his career in Lincoln as a walk-on. As a result, Nebraska would still have one scholarship it can use for the 2020 class on a transfer. The Huskers have been linked to junior college defensive back Nadab Joseph.