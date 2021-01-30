Huskers add Lincoln Southwest's Grant Buda to 2021 walk-on class

Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class keeps growing.
Recently, the Huskers have been on a mini-run of adding verbal pledges from Lincoln standouts.
The latest to join NU's walk-on class is Lincoln Southwest's Grant Buda, who announced his plan to play football at Nebraska via social media Saturday afternoon.
COMMITTED🔴⚪️🌽 #GBR☠️ pic.twitter.com/DQh7x5RDw6— Grant Buda (@GBuda52) January 30, 2021
Buda, listed at 6-foot and 205 pounds, was a first-team all-city pick by the Journal Star this fall. He was listed as an athlete on the defensive side of the ball.
On the season for the Silver Hawks, Buda was credited with 94 tackles (14 for loss) and four sacks to go along with a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery, according to MaxPreps. He also caught seven passes for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Buda's grandfather, Joe Buda, is a former Husker who played center in Lincoln in the late 1960s. His great-uncle, Sandy Buda, was the coach at Nebraska-Omaha.
“Grant is one of the hardest-working kids, and that, along with his positive attitude, helps him be a good leader for us,” Southwest head coach Andrew Sherman told the Journal Star this fall.
Buda is the 16th-known member of NU's 2021 walk-on class and the third straight from the city, joining Southeast athlete Taveon Thompson and Southeast defensive lineman Maddox Burton.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Derek Branch
|ATH
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Alex Bullock
|ATH
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Maddox Burton
|DL
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Blake Closman
|DB
|Omaha (Millard North)
|AJ Collins
|DB
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Sam Hoskinson
|LB
|Elkhorn (South)
|CJ Lilienkamp
|DB
|Bellevue (West)
|Kelen Meyer
|K
|Ord
|Evan Meyersick
|TE
|Omaha (Millard West)
|Weston Reiman
|OL
|Weeping Water
|Carson Rohde
|OL
|Sumner (S-E-M)
|Beau Schaller
|OL
|Waukee, Iowa
|Matthew Schuster
|RB
|Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
|Jarrett Synek
|QB
|Hastings
|Taveon Thompson
|ATH
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Payton Weehler
|ATH
|Mt. Ayr, Iowa
|Aiden Young
|RB
|Elkhorn
|Grant Buda
|ATH
|Lincoln (Southwest)
DB | MARQUES BUFORD
DB | KOBY BRETZ
TE | JAMES CARNIE
RB | GABE ERVIN
TE | THOMAS FIDONE
LB | MIKAI GBAYOR
WR | KAMONTE GRIMES
QB | HEINRICH HAARBERG
WR | SHAWN HARDY II
OLB | WYNDEN HO'OHULI
LB | RANDOLPH KPAI
LB | CHRIS KOLAREVIC
OL | HENRY LUTOVSKY
LB | SETH MALCOM
WR | LATRELL NEVILLE
OL | TEDDY PROCHAZKA
TE | AJ ROLLINS
RB | MARKESE STEPP
WR | SAMORI TOURE
DE | JAILEN WEAVER
DB | MALIK WILLIAMS
OL | BRANSON YAGER
