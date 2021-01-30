 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers add Lincoln Southwest's Grant Buda to 2021 walk-on class
View Comments
HUSKER RECRUITING

Huskers add Lincoln Southwest's Grant Buda to 2021 walk-on class

{{featured_button_text}}
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1

Lincoln Southwest's Grant Buda (14) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against Norfolk in the end zone last October at Seacrest Field. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class keeps growing. 

Recently, the Huskers have been on a mini-run of adding verbal pledges from Lincoln standouts. 

The latest to join NU's walk-on class is Lincoln Southwest's Grant Buda, who announced his plan to play football at Nebraska via social media Saturday afternoon. 

Buda, listed at 6-foot and 205 pounds, was a first-team all-city pick by the Journal Star this fall. He was listed as an athlete on the defensive side of the ball. 

On the season for the Silver Hawks, Buda was credited with 94 tackles (14 for loss) and four sacks to go along with a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery, according to MaxPreps. He also caught seven passes for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns. 

Buda's grandfather, Joe Buda, is a former Husker who played center in Lincoln in the late 1960s. His great-uncle, Sandy Buda, was the coach at Nebraska-Omaha. 

“Grant is one of the hardest-working kids, and that, along with his positive attitude, helps him be a good leader for us,” Southwest head coach Andrew Sherman told the Journal Star this fall.

Buda is the 16th-known member of NU's 2021 walk-on class and the third straight from the city, joining Southeast athlete Taveon Thompson and Southeast defensive lineman Maddox Burton. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
Derek Branch ATH Lincoln (Southeast)
Alex Bullock ATH Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Maddox Burton DL Lincoln (Southeast)
Blake Closman DB Omaha (Millard North)
AJ Collins DB Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Sam Hoskinson LB Elkhorn (South)
CJ Lilienkamp DB Bellevue (West)
Kelen Meyer K Ord
Evan Meyersick TE Omaha (Millard West)
Weston Reiman OL Weeping Water
Carson Rohde OL Sumner (S-E-M)
Beau Schaller OL Waukee, Iowa
Matthew Schuster RB Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
Jarrett Synek QB Hastings
Taveon Thompson ATH Lincoln (Southeast)
Payton Weehler ATH Mt. Ayr, Iowa
Aiden Young RB Elkhorn
Grant Buda ATH Lincoln (Southwest)

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Frost seemed upbeat at National Signing Day news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News