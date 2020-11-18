 Skip to main content
Huskers add Hastings QB Jarrett Synek to 2021 walk-on class
HUSKER RECRUITING

Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21

Hastings' quarterback Jarrett Synek throws a pass against Lincoln North Star on Aug. 21 at Seacrest Field. Hastings won 35-8.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class now features a quarterback. 

Hastings standout Jarrett Synek announced on Twitter that he is planning on walking on with the Huskers. 

In 10 games as a senior, Synek threw for 2,641 yards, completed 59.4% of his passes and logged 31 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. He also rushed for 547 yards (6.6 per carry) and seven more scores. 

Over his final two years of high school, Synek threw for more than 5,100 yards and 60 touchdowns, and rushed for 878 and 19 scores. 

Synek earned all-state honors from the Journal Star following his junior season. In his final high school game, Synek completed 17 of 29 passes for 257 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown pass on Hastings' first play of an eventual 33-28 Class B semifinal loss to Elkhorn. 

Synek is the eighth known walk-on commit in the Huskers' 2021 class. The group has grown rapidly over the past three weeks. 

Synek will also be in good company geographically. Nebraska's scholarship quarterback for the 2021 class is just up the road, Kearney Catholic's Heinrich Haarberg. Not only that, but the pair is set to join two other Kearney signal-callers — sophomore walk-on Matt Masker and redshirt freshman walk-on Brayden Miller — in Mario Verduzco's quarterback room at Nebraska. 

NU currently has three underclassmen scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in junior Adrian Martinez, redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey and freshman Logan Smothers. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments

Nebraska 2021 walk-on class

Name Position Hometown (School)
AJ Collins DB Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Kelen Meyer K Ord
Evan Meyersick TE Omaha (Millard West)
Weston Reiman OL Weeping Water
Carson Rohde OL Sumner (SEM)
Matthew Schuster RB Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
Jarrett Synek QB Hastings
Aiden Young RB Elkhorn
Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

