Huskers add Hastings QB Jarrett Synek to 2021 walk-on class

Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class now features a quarterback.

Hastings standout Jarrett Synek announced on Twitter that he is planning on walking on with the Huskers.

In 10 games as a senior, Synek threw for 2,641 yards, completed 59.4% of his passes and logged 31 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. He also rushed for 547 yards (6.6 per carry) and seven more scores.

Over his final two years of high school, Synek threw for more than 5,100 yards and 60 touchdowns, and rushed for 878 and 19 scores.

Synek earned all-state honors from the Journal Star following his junior season. In his final high school game, Synek completed 17 of 29 passes for 257 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown pass on Hastings' first play of an eventual 33-28 Class B semifinal loss to Elkhorn.

Synek is the eighth known walk-on commit in the Huskers' 2021 class. The group has grown rapidly over the past three weeks.