Huskers add 'freak' athlete, late juco DB Nadab Joseph to 2020 mix

Nebraska has filled its final scholarship spot in the 2020 recruiting class, and it’s a former blue-chip recruit.
The Huskers have landed a commitment from junior college cornerback Nadab Joseph, who originally was a four-star high school prospect in the 2018 class before spending the past two seasons in junior college.
Let’s get to work Big Red @VEvans305 @leaderofthemen @IndyFBHC pic.twitter.com/pKiqv5X77u— Nadab Joseph (@nadabjoseph) July 24, 2020
Assuming he gets some final class work wrapped up, Joseph will join the Huskers as soon as possible. NU is currently in two weeks of minicamp-style workouts and is set to move to a normal preseason camp Aug. 7.
Out of high school, Joseph was a star at Norland High in Miami and flipped from Alabama to Georgia on National Signing Day on Dec. 20, 2017. He never made it to campus in Athens, however, instead winding up at Independence (Kansas) Community College.
"Nadab was offered by dang near every SEC team coming out of high school," Independence head coach Kiyoshi Harris told the Journal Star. "Physically, he’s a freak. He's 6-2 and 190 pounds, he can run, he can jump. Very athletic kid. Totally looks the part. Heck of a football player."
After the redshirt season in 2018, Joseph played in five games for Independence last fall, meaning he should have three years of eligibility remaining at Nebraska.
“He was out here doing a great job when he first got here, but he got hurt a little bit and had a sprained foot in camp,” Harris said of the 2018 season. “That kept him out about five weeks so we ended up redshirting him.”
Joseph was ranked the No. 3 overall junior college player in the 2020 class and was the top-ranked defensive back by 247Sports, but went unsigned in the original signing period in part because of questions as to whether he would have his associate’s degree in time to play this fall.
That changed this spring, however. On May 21, Joseph tweeted that he had graduated from junior college and, in the process, reignited his recruitment. By that time, however, Nebraska was already involved in the recruitment, having identified early the chance that Joseph might get eligible. Since then, he has taken summer classes, according to his junior college coaches, in order to get his grade-point average up to standard.
“Everybody realized he was back on the market,” Harris said. “The (coronavirus pandemic) slowed things down a little bit, plus everybody thought, A) he was going back to Georgia, or B) he was going to go to Alabama.”
NU won out, though, and once Joseph has the summer school work completed — it’s unclear exactly when that might be — and the transcript has been reviewed and signed off on by Nebraska’s compliance department, he will arrive on campus and add an option in a deep Husker secondary overseen by assistant coach Travis Fisher.
Joseph played cornerback at Independence, but it is possible he has the versatility to man any of the positions in Fisher’s secondary. The Husker assistant likes to cross-train players anyway and has several veterans he thinks can move interchangeably between spots.
With Joseph’s addition, the Huskers will have two of the top three juco prospects in the country for the 2020 class. Joseph is joined by wide receiver Omar Manning out of Kilgore (Texas) Junior College, who checks in No. 2 overall and the top-ranked receiver.
The Huskers originally signed 23 players in December, meaning they had two scholarships to use on “initial qualifiers” in the 2020 class to stay under the annual limit of 25. In past years, NU had room to count scholarships back to other classes, which is how they took more than 25 in 2019.
Since December, NU has added punter Daniel Cerni and now Joseph, meaning the program currently cannot take any more new scholarship players before this fall no matter how much room it has on its 85-man roster. It can, however, fill open scholarship spots with walk-ons, as the program typically does around the beginning of the regular season.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!