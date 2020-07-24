Huskers add 'freak' athlete, late juco DB Nadab Joseph to 2020 mix

Joseph was ranked the No. 3 overall junior college player in the 2020 class and was the top-ranked defensive back by 247Sports, but went unsigned in the original signing period in part because of questions as to whether he would have his associate’s degree in time to play this fall.

That changed this spring, however. On May 21, Joseph tweeted that he had graduated from junior college and, in the process, reignited his recruitment. By that time, however, Nebraska was already involved in the recruitment, having identified early the chance that Joseph might get eligible. Since then, he has taken summer classes, according to his junior college coaches, in order to get his grade-point average up to standard.

“Everybody realized he was back on the market,” Harris said. “The (coronavirus pandemic) slowed things down a little bit, plus everybody thought, A) he was going back to Georgia, or B) he was going to go to Alabama.”

NU won out, though, and once Joseph has the summer school work completed — it’s unclear exactly when that might be — and the transcript has been reviewed and signed off on by Nebraska’s compliance department, he will arrive on campus and add an option in a deep Husker secondary overseen by assistant coach Travis Fisher.