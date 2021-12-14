Huskers add commitment from juco DB DeShon Singleton

Maurice Gray heard variations of the same kind of question from Division I coaches as this season unfolded at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.

“Where did this kid come from?”

DeShon Singleton, it turns out, came from Greensburg, Louisiana. Gray, the defensive backs coach at Hutchinson, recruited him for more than a year but didn’t know whether the 2021 prospect and full academic qualifier would actually come to the community college in Kansas over opportunities at some FCS schools.

Singleton did decide on junior college and it paid off. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder grabbed Power Five attention almost as soon as the season began and on Tuesday verbally committed to Nebraska.

Singleton spent Tuesday through Thursday last week at Nebraska on an official visit and then went to Kansas State over the weekend.

Singleton, who projects as a safety, will jump right into the competition in Travis Fisher's secondary, which is losing both of its starting safeties to graduation and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to the NFL.