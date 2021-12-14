Huskers add commitment from juco DB DeShon Singleton

Maurice Gray heard variations of the same kind of question from Division I coaches as this season unfolded at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.
“Where did this kid come from?”
DeShon Singleton, it turns out, came from Greensburg, Louisiana. Gray, the defensive backs coach at Hutchinson, recruited him for more than a year but didn’t know whether the 2021 prospect and full academic qualifier would actually come to the community college in Kansas over opportunities at some FCS schools.
Singleton did decide on junior college and it paid off. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder grabbed Power Five attention almost as soon as the season began and on Tuesday verbally committed to Nebraska.
Singleton spent Tuesday through Thursday last week at Nebraska on an official visit and then went to Kansas State over the weekend.
Singleton, who projects as a safety, will jump right into the competition in Travis Fisher's secondary, which is losing both of its starting safeties to graduation and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to the NFL.
Singleton is the type of long, rangy player Fisher covets. And while he's got a year of junior college ball under his belt, he's more like another young player added to the mix rather than a grizzled college football veteran. That's because Singleton is a full academic qualifier, meaning he didn't have to stay in junior college for two years and earn a degree like many players at that level do.
Instead, he'll be on campus in Lincoln next month with three years of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining.
“He’s very sharp, very intelligent. Coachable, has attention to details,” Gray said. “He’s like a sponge. If you tell him something, he gets it. He’s a special player and a special person.”
At Hutch, Singleton logged three interceptions over the course of the season, putting himself on the map in the process.
“He was a quarterback so, transferring over to a full-time defensive back, so there’s some things he’s got to clean up and keep growing with, but that’s everybody,” Gray said. … “He’s just kept on believing in himself and kept on working and he did it.
“He’s special. He’s a hard worker. He’s a student of the game. For his age, he’s ahead of his time.”
Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.