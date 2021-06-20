Huskers add commitment from Colorado WR who 'makes everything look easy'

Page fits the mold of what Nebraska has looked for in recent recruiting cycles considering his height and length. Jones is listed at 6-2 and all three of the receivers NU signed in the 2021 class -- Latrell Neville, Shawn Hardy II and Kamonte Grimes -- are 6-3 or taller. Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick has put a premium on size and now has a player in the fold from the state where his family -- including his dad, former longtime Colorado State coach Sonny Lubick -- calls home.

"The Lubick family in Colorado, they’re well-known and so I like to follow (Matt) and his brother as they’ve done different things," McCartney said. "They’ve been at some really cool places. Recruiting, most recently with COVID, has been unlike any other time, so I’ve had a little bit a conversation with him but not a ton. It’s nice to have that connection and, of course, when I was talking to Coach Lubick, I definitely brought up Kenny Bell and then Phil Bland."

McCartney is entering his 29th year at Fariview, so he coached both former standouts at the school before they began their Husker careers.

Page, like Bell, plays both ways for Fairview and also is a standout on the basketball court.