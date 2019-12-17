Huskers add another juco DL in Jordon Riley

The defensive players just keep rolling in for Nebraska as National Signing Day approaches.

The latest on board for the Cornhuskers is junior college defensive tackle Jordon Riley, a 6-foot-5, 330-pounder who projects to play the interior of the defensive line.

Riley, a Durham, North Carolina native, originally spent two seasons at the University of North Carolina before leaving and enrolling at Garden City (Kan.) Community College this fall.

After one year with the Broncbusters, he's on the move to the Big Ten.

Riley will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and appears to be a mid-year transfer.

In his one season at Garden City, Riley had 26 tackles (3.5 for loss) and a pair of sacks in nine games.

The Huskers have a clear need on the defensive line, considering the graduation of starters Khalil and Carlos Davis and defensive tackle Darrion Daniels.

Riley, in particular, might well be part of the group of players asked to replace Daniels, who was an impact transfer last year even if he didn't put up eye-popping numbers. The group that will also be in the conversation includes Damion Daniels and Ty Robinson.