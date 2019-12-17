You are the owner of this article.
Huskers add another juco DL in Jordon Riley
Huskers add another juco DL in Jordon Riley

The defensive players just keep rolling in for Nebraska as National Signing Day approaches. 

The latest on board for the Cornhuskers is junior college defensive tackle Jordon Riley, a 6-foot-5, 330-pounder who projects to play the interior of the defensive line. 

Riley, a Durham, North Carolina native, originally spent two seasons at the University of North Carolina before leaving and enrolling at Garden City (Kan.) Community College this fall. 

After one year with the Broncbusters, he's on the move to the Big Ten. 

Riley will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and appears to be a mid-year transfer. 

In his one season at Garden City, Riley had 26 tackles (3.5 for loss) and a pair of sacks in nine games. 

The Huskers have a clear need on the defensive line, considering the graduation of starters Khalil and Carlos Davis and defensive tackle Darrion Daniels. 

Riley, in particular, might well be part of the group of players asked to replace Daniels, who was an impact transfer last year even if he didn't put up eye-popping numbers. The group that will also be in the conversation includes Damion Daniels and Ty Robinson. 

After taking an official visit to Nebraska on the first weekend of December, Riley took an official to East Carolina this past weekend, providing some question around whether he remained in the Huskers' plans. That's cleared up now, of course, as Riley pledged to Nebraska. 

Riley didn't respond to interview requests from the Journal Star. 

NU's class is filling fast. The Huskers have added six verbal commitments in the past six days -- including juco defenders Eteva Mauga-Clements, Niko Cooper and now Riley. 

The Huskers are up to 20 players overall in the class and have room for five more, including anybody who signs in February and any transfers from other Division I schools over the offseason. Considering the number of players they are still in on who are making National Signing Day announcements on Wednesday, it certainly appears that NU is going to have a virtually full class -- save for maybe one or two spots -- by the time Wednesday is over. 

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (School) Stars
Junior Aho OLB 6-3 255 Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy) ***
Zavier Betts WR 6-2 190 Omaha (Bellevue West) ****
Marquis Black DL 6-4 280 McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing) ***
Jimari Butler OLB 6-5 215 Mobile, Ala. (Murphy) ***
Alex Conn OT 6-6 280 Derby, Kansas ***
Niko Cooper OLB 6-5 220 Memphis, Tenn. (Hutchinson C.C.) ***
Turner Corcoran OT 6-6 280 Lawrence, Kan. (Free State) ****
Ronald Delancy III DB 5-11 190 Miami (Northwestern) ***
Henry Gray DB 6-0 175 Miami (Central) ****
Keyshawn Greene LB 6-3 205 Crawfordville, Fla. (Wakulla) ****
Blaise Gunnerson OLB 6-5 250 Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper) ****
Nash Hutmacher DT 6-5 305 Chamberlain, South Dakota ***
Tamon Lynum DB 6-2 170 Orlando, Fla. (Evans) ***
Omar Manning WR 6-4 225 Lancaster, Texas (Kilgore College) ****
Eteva Mauga-Clements ILB 6-2 210 Pleasant Hill, Calif. (Diablo Vall. College) ***
Sevion Morrison RB 6-0 200 Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison) ****
William Nixon WR 5-11 185 Waco, Texas (Midway) ***
Marvin Scott III RB 5-9 205 Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek) ***
Logan Smothers QB 6-2 180 Muscle Shoals, Ala. ****

This story will be updated. 

Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

