Huskers add a late 2020 walk-on from Florida

Nebraska continues to add to its roster as the offseason chugs along.

On Thursday morning, three-star running back/linebacker Jaquez Yant of Tallahassee, Florida, announced he was set to play his college ball at Nebraska. The addition is expected to be as a walk-on.

Yant is listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds on his 247Sports recruiting profile and played his high school ball at Amos P. Godby High.

Nebraska's walk-on class for 2020 has swelled to more than 25 players, beginning with 19 additions on National Signing Day in December and continuing through the offseason with five walk-on transfers and several other additions.