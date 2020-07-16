Huskers add a late 2020 walk-on from Florida

Nebraska continues to add to its roster as the offseason chugs along.
On Thursday morning, three-star running back/linebacker Jaquez Yant of Tallahassee, Florida, announced he was set to play his college ball at Nebraska. The addition is expected to be as a walk-on.
Yant is listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds on his 247Sports recruiting profile and played his high school ball at Amos P. Godby High.
I’m excited to continue to strive for greatness each and everyday at the University of Nebraska! #GBR❤️🖤🌽🎸 pic.twitter.com/04sV5AwPoy— Mr.Roccout 🎸 (@JocThouxanban) July 16, 2020
Nebraska's walk-on class for 2020 has swelled to more than 25 players, beginning with 19 additions on National Signing Day in December and continuing through the offseason with five walk-on transfers and several other additions.
The Huskers have one scholarship spot remaining for the 2020 class. Primary among the known targets for that spot is junior college defensive back Nadab Joseph, a former four-star recruit whose coach at Independence (Kan.) Community College told the Journal Star in June that Joseph's eligibility status should be known sometime this month.
