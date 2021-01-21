Huskers add 2021 walk-on pledge from LSE's Thompson

Most of the Nebraska football team's walk-on class for 2021 was in place before National Signing Day in December, but the Huskers have continued to add pieces here and there.

The latest member of the growing class: Lincoln Southeast athlete Taveon Thompson.

Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 205-pounder, played wide receiver and linebacker for the Knights. He was a first-team all-city pick by the Journal Star and earned honorable mention all-state honors in Class A.

Thompson had 45 tackles and three interceptions defensively and added 265 receiving yards (18.9 per catch) and two touchdowns, according to his Hudl profile.

Thompson is the second LSE player to join Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class, joining defensive back Derek Branch. The Huskers also have a walk-on offer out to defensive lineman Maddox Burton.

Nebraska already has a scholarship offer out to 2023 defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti, and 2022 athlete Jake Appleget is a name to know, too.