Huskers add 2021 walk-on pledge from LSE's Thompson
topical

Huskers add 2021 walk-on pledge from LSE's Thompson

Columbus vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.30

Lincoln Southeast's Taveon Thompson (8) pulls in the first-down pass against Columbus' Caleb Van Dyke in the first quarter Oct. 30, 2020, during a Class A second-round playoff game at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Most of the Nebraska football team's walk-on class for 2021 was in place before National Signing Day in December, but the Huskers have continued to add pieces here and there. 

The latest member of the growing class: Lincoln Southeast athlete Taveon Thompson. 

Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 205-pounder, played wide receiver and linebacker for the Knights. He was a first-team all-city pick by the Journal Star and earned honorable mention all-state honors in Class A. 

Thompson had 45 tackles and three interceptions defensively and added 265 receiving yards (18.9 per catch) and two touchdowns, according to his Hudl profile. 

Thompson is the second LSE player to join Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class, joining defensive back Derek Branch. The Huskers also have a walk-on offer out to defensive lineman Maddox Burton. 

Nebraska already has a scholarship offer out to 2023 defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti, and 2022 athlete Jake Appleget is a name to know, too. 

Nebraska announced 12 walk-ons as part of the class in December and since then has added Bellevue West defensive back CJ Lilienkamp. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
Derek Branch ATH Lincoln (Southeast)
Alex Bullock ATH Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Blake Closman DB Omaha (Millard North)
AJ Collins DB Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Sam Hoskinson LB Elkhorn (South)
CJ Lilienkamp DB Bellevue (West)
Kelen Meyer K Ord
Evan Meyersick TE Omaha (Millard West)
Weston Reiman OL Weeping Water
Carson Rohde OL Sumner (S-E-M)
Beau Schaller OL Waukee, Iowa
Matthew Schuster RB Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
Jarrett Synek QB Hastings
Taveon Thompson ATH Lincoln (Southeast)
Payton Weehler ATH Mt. Ayr, Iowa
Aiden Young RB Elkhorn

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

