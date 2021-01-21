Huskers add 2021 walk-on pledge from Lincoln Southeast's Thompson

Most of the Nebraska football team's walk-on class for 2021 was in place before National Signing Day in December, but the Huskers have continued to add pieces here and there.
The latest member of the growing class: Lincoln Southeast athlete Taveon Thompson.
Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 205-pounder, played wide receiver and linebacker for the Knights. He was a first-team all-city pick by the Journal Star and earned honorable mention all-state honors in Class A.
100% COMMITTED 🌽🔴⚪️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/5JETQSWZIO— Taveon Thompson (@Taveonthompson1) January 21, 2021
Thompson had 45 tackles and three interceptions defensively and added 265 receiving yards (18.9 per catch) and two touchdowns, according to his Hudl profile.
Thompson is the second LSE player to join Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class, joining defensive back Derek Branch. The Huskers also have a walk-on offer out to defensive lineman Maddox Burton.
Nebraska already has a scholarship offer out to 2023 defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti, and 2022 athlete Jake Appleget is a name to know, too.
Nebraska announced 12 walk-ons as part of the class in December and since then has added Bellevue West defensive back CJ Lilienkamp.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Derek Branch
|ATH
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Alex Bullock
|ATH
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Blake Closman
|DB
|Omaha (Millard North)
|AJ Collins
|DB
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Sam Hoskinson
|LB
|Elkhorn (South)
|CJ Lilienkamp
|DB
|Bellevue (West)
|Kelen Meyer
|K
|Ord
|Evan Meyersick
|TE
|Omaha (Millard West)
|Weston Reiman
|OL
|Weeping Water
|Carson Rohde
|OL
|Sumner (S-E-M)
|Beau Schaller
|OL
|Waukee, Iowa
|Matthew Schuster
|RB
|Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
|Jarrett Synek
|QB
|Hastings
|Taveon Thompson
|ATH
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Payton Weehler
|ATH
|Mt. Ayr, Iowa
|Aiden Young
|RB
|Elkhorn
DB | MARQUES BUFORD
DB | KOBY BRETZ
TE | JAMES CARNIE
RB | GABE ERVIN
TE | THOMAS FIDONE
LB | MIKAI GBAYOR
WR | KAMONTE GRIMES
QB | HEINRICH HAARBERG
WR | SHAWN HARDY II
OLB | WYNDEN HO'OHULI
LB | RANDOLPH KPAI
LB | CHRIS KOLAREVIC
OL | HENRY LUTOVSKY
LB | SETH MALCOM
WR | LATRELL NEVILLE
OL | TEDDY PROCHAZKA
TE | AJ ROLLINS
RB | MARKESE STEPP
WR | SAMORI TOURE
DE | JAILEN WEAVER
DB | MALIK WILLIAMS
OL | BRANSON YAGER
