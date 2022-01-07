 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Huskers a contender for LSU WR transfer
  • Updated
  • 0
LSU Kentucky Football

LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer waits for a kickoff against Kentucky on Oct. 9, 2021, in Lexington, Ky.

 Associated Press file photo
Life in the Red Podcast: Transfer QBs, rounding out the football staff, Amy Williams and Co.'s impressive win and more

Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is working on bringing a former LSU pupil with him to Lincoln, but nothing's guaranteed yet. 

That would be former five-star prospect and Tigers junior wide receiver Trey Palmer, who entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal in December. 

On3 Sports on Friday reported Nebraska "is the likely transfer destination" for Palmer, and indeed he is already listed in UNL's student directory. A source told the Journal Star on Thursday that Palmer-to-NU is not yet a done deal. 

Palmer is slated to take a visit to Nebraska next weekend, but could also take another visit or visits in the coming 10 days before reaching a final decision. UNL's spring semester begins Jan. 18. 

The fact that he's in UNL's student directory only means he's been accepted to Nebraska and doesn't bind him to the school in any way. He, like any other transfer, would only officially be locked in as a Husker once he shows up to campus and accepts financial aid. 

Palmer, a Kentwood, Louisiana, native, would certainly be an interesting addition to the Husker wide receiver room. He had 30 catches for 344 yards this fall and also is a dangerous return man. 

In high school, Palmer clocked times of 10.42 seconds in the 100 meters and :21.11 in the 200. Rivals rated him the No. 20 overall recruit in the 2019 class, making him a five-star prospect. He was the No. 112 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite and that outlet also had him rated as a four-star. 

Palmer appeared in nine games as a freshman in 2019 as the Tigers won a national championship and then caught 10 passes in eight games in 2020 before stepping into a bigger role this fall. 

He has two years of eligibility remaining and still has a redshirt at his disposal, as well. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

