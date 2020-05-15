Husker WR signee Zavier Betts hits academic marks for qualification, per coach

That was a sign of confidence from the staff. Then, the coronavirus pandemic closed schools, forced students to work from home, and in many cases, scuttled standardized testing opportunities, all of which led the NCAA to tweak what high schoolers needed to do in order to qualify.

"I said back (in December), Nebraska made a genius move in signing him because that showed how much they wanted him," Huffman said. "Understand, there's been daily contact here, and I'm talking about from the highest levels at Nebraska, the big dog and the academic people, encouraging him, supporting him. 'We believe in you.'

"And that's what got it over the edge. ... Being a Husker and having his future (coaches and advisors) believe in him like that? Kids need that. I'm pumped."

Huffman said he talked briefly with Betts on Friday after the test score was finalized.

"I haven't heard that much excitement in his voice in a long time," Huffman said. "Think about how much your life changes: You get the grade you need, you go to Lincoln. If he doesn't, 'Oh, jeez, am I going to (Iowa Western Community College), am I going to Butler (Kansas) Community College?' What am I doing?'

"Now we don't have to worry about it."