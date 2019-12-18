Husker walk-on Trevin Luben aims to add to his Memorial Stadium memory wall; Frost excited about walk-on class

"This is a really big class and I like how they're bringing it back with full force like this," Luben said. "We have a lot of talent, and it will be interesting to see how everyone develops over these next four, five years and what role they'll play."

Luben expects to work at running back, but "I'm up for playing wherever, honestly, wherever they see me."

Scott Frost has put together some strong walk-on classes since coming to Nebraska, and the NU football coach expects the groundwork to start showing soon.

"I think starting next year it is just going to get to a point where it is helping us more and more," Frost said of the walk-ons. "I think this might be as good of a class as we have had since we have been here."

Frost pointed to the additions of Gifford and Hahn, two players who could have taken on full-ride scholarships elsewhere, but will wait their turns at NU.

"Ty Hahn from Southeast Nebraska is a receiver that is as good as a lot of scholarship guys around the country, he just played eight-man football," Frost said. "He is right down the road."

