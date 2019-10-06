Nebraska's walk-on class has more than doubled in the past week alone.
The latest addition is Millard West defensive tackle Baylor Brannen, who announced his pledge to the Huskers on Sunday evening.
"It's a dream come true," Brannen told the Journal Star. "Every rep in the weight room, everything I've done, it was to get an opportunity to play football for the University of Nebraska."
Brannen, listed at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds per his Hudl profile, is the fifth member of Nebraska's 2020 walk-on class and the third to commit in the past six days.
Brannen first picked up a walk-on offer from Nebraska on Sept. 30, shortly after the Huskers hosted Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.
"I saw Coach (Kenny) Wilhite and just like every game, I went up and talked to him a bit and he said, 'Let's talk over here,' and then he told me that he was going to extend me a walk-on offer," Brannen said.
Brannen has been on Nebraska's radar for sometime. He attended the Huskers' Pipeline lineman camp and their Friday Night Lights camp and recruiting barbecue over the summer. He also said that he's attended "countless" games as an unofficial visitor.
"I just knew that, in talking to Coach Wilhite, it seemed like we had a good connection and I felt like I performed well at the camps this summer and I expressed to him that this is where I want to play," he said.
Brannen picked walking on at Nebraska over a scholarship offer from Division II University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
He joins Aurora athlete Nate Boerkircher and Waverly athlete Mason Nieman in pledging to Nebraska's walk-on class in the past week. The Huskers now have five known walk-on commits for the 2020 class.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE/OLB
|Aurora
|Baylor Brannen
|DL
|Omaha (Millard West
|Ashton Hausmann
|RB/S
|Norris
|Mason Nieman
|ATH
|Waverly
|Xavier Trevino
|OL
|Lincoln (Southeast)