Muscle Shoals remains alive in the Alabama Class 6A state playoffs.
The Trojans survived with a late field goal to beat Gardendale 30-27 on Friday night, and they prevailed without Logan Smothers.
The Nebraska quarterback recruit did not play in the second half. According to AL.com, Smothers was hit hard on a run late in the first half.
Prior to leaving the game, he completed 1-of-2 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, adding a 59-yard rushing score.
Others of note
NU wide receiver recruit Zavier Betts (Bellevue West) caught nine passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Thunderbirds' 37-30 win against Millard West in the Class A state semifinals.
Husker running back recruit Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) rushed 15 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns in Edison's 55-33 playoff victory against Pryor. Morrison started the offensive fireworks with a 49-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He also scored on runs of 3 and 2 yards.
Nebraska wide receiver/running back recruit Will Nixon (Waco, Texas) rushed 18 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns in Midway's 35-7 triumph against Tyler Lee. Midway was up 14-7 in the fourth quarter when Nixon put the game away with touchdown runs of 1 and 61 yards.
NU offensive line recruit Alex Conn (Derby, Kansas) helped pave the way for 457 total yards in Derby's 56-0 playoff victory against Manhattan-Ogden.
Husker cornerback recruit Ronald Delancy (Miami, Florida) helped lead Northwestern to a 47-13 win against Killian in the Class 5A state playoffs. Delancy had a pick-6 in the first half.
NU linebacker prospect Kaden Johnson (Minneapolis) hauled in three passes for 51 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown, in Minnehaha's 22-16 playoff victory against Hutchinson.
Nebraska 2021 athlete prospect Avante Dickerson (Omaha Westside) hauled in a 19-yard touchdown and finished with two receptions for 27 yards in the Warriors' 31-14 win against Millard South in the Class A state semifinals.
