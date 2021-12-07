Husker recruiting ticker: Transfer QB on campus this weekend; Mickey Joseph on the road

Gibson is also planning on taking an official visit to Georgia Tech.

Joseph on the road: New Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is on the road recruiting for the Huskers for the first time Tuesday.

The newly hired assistant had his contract finalized Friday and traveled to Lincoln, where the Huskers had official visitors on campus over the weekend, but Tuesday is his first full day out on the road.

He's kicking it off with coach Scott Frost in a familiar place: Louisiana.

According to Rivals, the pair along with interim running backs coach Ron Brown, is set to see four-star 2022 back TreVonte' Citizen in Lake Charles. Citizen (6-foot and 215 pounds) recently decommitted from LSU.

Citizen is ranked the No. 58 player overall and the No. 2 running back in the country according to Rivals and is the No. 120 player overall per the 247Sports Composite. He has one official visit left to take and, of course, there is just one weekend remaining before the early signing date arrives on Dec. 15.

Nebraska offered Citizen a scholarship while in town.