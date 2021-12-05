Husker recruiting ticker: Three new juco offers out as NU looks for defensive help

Nebraska knows it's going to have to replace a lot of production on the defensive side of the ball.

The Huskers had Brodie Tagaloa (San Francisco) in for an official visit before the weekend and high school defensive backs Malcolm Hartzog (Prentiss, Mississippi) and Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey) on campus over the weekend in addition to Abilene Christian defensive back Ryan Stapp.

NU isn't stopping there at either position, though.

On Saturday, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander swung by Iowa Western's playoff game against Snow College from Utah.

Later that night, the Huskers offered a pair of Snow defenders in defensive lineman Cortez Hogans and Seleti Fevaleaki.

Hogans just verbally committed to Boise State late in November. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder began his career at Northern Illinois in 2018 and actually recorded a special teams tackle against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in 2019. Then he went to Snow.

Fevaleaki (6-3, 270) also has offers from Indiana and Utah State. He actually spent 2019 and 2020 on BYU's roster, then spent this fall at Snow.