Husker recruiting ticker: Official visit weekend starts to come into focus; NU coaches in Minnesota
Husker recruiting ticker: Official visit weekend starts to come into focus; NU coaches in Minnesota

Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.16

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander (center) made a new scholarship offer in Mississippi on Monday. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Following Iowa's 28-21 win against Nebraska on Friday, Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel went live on Facebook to discuss the game and take your questions.

Nebraska coaches will spend a significant portion of the time between now and Dec. 15's early signing period on the road recruiting and hosting players on visits back in Lincoln. 

The Journal Star will be updating the latest on the recruiting front regularly in the recruiting ticker. 

Here's the latest from Tuesday: 

Nebraska offered a defensive back in the South Monday, is visiting him Tuesday and getting him to campus this weekend.

That’s college football recruiting this time of year.

The Huskers first actually started recruiting defensive back Malcolm Hartzog a while ago, but kicked their pursuit of the Mississippi prospect into high gear this week, beginning with a scholarship offer Monday.

Hartzog told the Journal Star that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is conducting an in-home visit Tuesday. Then, Hartzog is taking an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, though not before his Jefferson Davis County team plays for a state championship Friday.

Hartzog, from Bassfield, Mississippi, is listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. The Huskers like him as a defensive back. Chinander’s a regular recruiter of the area and has had success finding athletes that fit what he likes in defensive players. That includes a defensive back like Cam Taylor-Britt, who was a three-star prospect who played quarterback in Birmingham, Alabama, and also a player like outside linebacker Jimari Butler, who the Huskers are high on after two seasons in the program.

More visits: NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was in California on Monday to see three-star prospect Brodie Tagaloa.

The 6-4, 260-pounder is rated by both major recruiting services as a tight end, but Tuioti and the Huskers like him as a defensive lineman.

The Huskers do not yet have a defensive lineman in their 2022 recruiting class, but Tagaloa is one to watch. He attends De La Salle High in San Francisco.

Nebraska also pulled a defensive lineman out of the Bay Area last year in Antioch High grad Jailen Weaver.

Beckton in Minnesota: Tight ends coach Sean Beckton is expected to be in the Minneapolis area Tuesday, where he’ll stop in and see 2022 verbal commit Chase Androff (Lakeville South).

Androff (6-6, 260) has been committed to the Huskers since the summer.

Nebraska also is expected to stop in and see 2022 Minneapolis running back Emmett Johnson, who was on an unofficial visit for the Huskers’ season finale against Iowa. He has not reported an offer from NU at this point, but there are several Big Ten teams that are interested. Johnson was recently tabbed Minneapolis Metro player of the year by the Star Tribune after he rushed for 2,513 yards and 42 touchdowns as a senior.

The Huskers definitely have elevated at least some of their interim coaches to be on the road recruiting. It was interim quarterbacks coach Steve Cooper, for example, who saw Cornell transfer tackle Hunter Nourzad on Monday. 

Cooper and interim running backs coach Ron Brown are expected to be in to see Johnson on Tuesday night. 

Check back for updates to this story

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

