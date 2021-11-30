Husker recruiting ticker: Official visit weekend starts to come into focus; Beckton in Minnesota

Nebraska coaches will spend a significant portion of the time between now and Dec. 15's early signing period on the road recruiting and hosting players on visits back in Lincoln.

The Journal Star will be updating the latest on the recruiting front regularly in the recruiting ticker.

Here's the latest from Tuesday:

Nebraska offered a defensive back in the South on Monday, is visiting him Tuesday and getting him to campus this weekend.

That’s college football recruiting this time of year.

The Huskers first actually started recruiting defensive back Malcolm Hartzog a while ago, but kicked their pursuit of the Mississippi prospect into high gear this week, beginning with a scholarship offer on Monday.

Hartzog told the Journal Star that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is conducting an in-home visit on Tuesday. Then, Hartzog is taking an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, though not before his Jefferson Davis County team plays for a state championship on Friday.