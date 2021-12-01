 Skip to main content
Husker recruiting ticker: NU's first portal addition is a walk-on; transfer offers keep going out
Husker recruiting ticker: NU's first portal addition is a walk-on; transfer offers keep going out

  • Updated
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6

Nebraska kicker Chase Contreraz (left) misses the second of two field goals against Ohio State, this one in the fourth quarter Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through the ever-evolving coaching searches that Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost are currently conducting in this episode.

Nebraska coaches will spend a significant portion of the time between now and Dec. 15's early signing period on the road recruiting and hosting players on visits back in Lincoln. 

The Journal Star will be updating the latest on the recruiting front regularly in the recruiting ticker. 

Here's the latest from Wednesday:

A portal addition: Nebraska's first transfer portal addition of the offseason is a walk-on long snapper. 

Brady Weas, a transfer from Georgetown, verbally committed to the Huskers on Wednesday evening. 

Weas was in town on an unofficial visit on Friday for Nebraska's season-ending 28-21 loss to Iowa. 

While it might not be the flashiest addition, the Huskers did need to address the position. Cade Mueller dealt with an injury in the middle of the season and Cameron Pieper missed time, too, at times putting NU down to its third option, Camden Witucki. 

The Huskers in the past, too, have used different long snappers for punts and for shorter snaps with the place-kicking unit. 

It's an oft-overlooked position, but anything Nebraska can do to improve its kicking and punting operation going forward, it needs to do.

New OL offer: Nebraska on Wednesday extended a scholarship offer to Florida International transfer offensive lineman Sione Finau. 

Finau, listed at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, is an experienced interior offensive lineman, having started 21 games for FIU over the past three seasons. In 2019, he was a freshman All-America selection. 

The way Nebraska has been offering transfer offensive linemen, it looks as though the program would like to add both a tackle and an interior player. The Huskers struggled on the perimeter in 2021 and lose junior Matt Sichterman, who started every game this year but is not returning for a sixth season. On top of that, NU could lose sophomore center Cam Jurgens to the NFL. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

