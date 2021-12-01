Husker recruiting ticker: NU's first portal addition is a walk-on; transfer offers keep going out

Nebraska coaches will spend a significant portion of the time between now and Dec. 15's early signing period on the road recruiting and hosting players on visits back in Lincoln.

The Journal Star will be updating the latest on the recruiting front regularly in the recruiting ticker.

Here's the latest from Wednesday:

A portal addition: Nebraska's first transfer portal addition of the offseason is a walk-on long snapper.

Brady Weas, a transfer from Georgetown, verbally committed to the Huskers on Wednesday evening.

Weas was in town on an unofficial visit on Friday for Nebraska's season-ending 28-21 loss to Iowa.

While it might not be the flashiest addition, the Huskers did need to address the position. Cade Mueller dealt with an injury in the middle of the season and Cameron Pieper missed time, too, at times putting NU down to its third option, Camden Witucki.

The Huskers in the past, too, have used different long snappers for punts and for shorter snaps with the place-kicking unit.