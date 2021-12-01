Husker recruiting ticker: NU's first portal addition is a walk-on; transfer offers keep going out

Nebraska coaches will spend a significant portion of the time between now and Dec. 15's early signing period on the road recruiting and hosting players on visits back in Lincoln.
The Journal Star will be updating the latest on the recruiting front regularly in the recruiting ticker.
Here's the latest from Wednesday:
A portal addition: Nebraska's first transfer portal addition of the offseason is a walk-on long snapper.
Brady Weas, a transfer from Georgetown, verbally committed to the Huskers on Wednesday evening.
Without God, my loving family, and friends, none of this is possible. Thank you @coach_frost and @TMossbrucker for this opportunity. I am committed to big red nation!!! #GBR pic.twitter.com/zZsgodzexR— Brady Weas (@brady_weas) December 2, 2021
Weas was in town on an unofficial visit on Friday for Nebraska's season-ending 28-21 loss to Iowa.
While it might not be the flashiest addition, the Huskers did need to address the position. Cade Mueller dealt with an injury in the middle of the season and Cameron Pieper missed time, too, at times putting NU down to its third option, Camden Witucki.
The Huskers in the past, too, have used different long snappers for punts and for shorter snaps with the place-kicking unit.
It's an oft-overlooked position, but anything Nebraska can do to improve its kicking and punting operation going forward, it needs to do.
New OL offer: Nebraska on Wednesday extended a scholarship offer to Florida International transfer offensive lineman Sione Finau.
Thankful to receive an offer from The University of Nebraska ! #GBR #HuskerNation pic.twitter.com/1ssr8lpW3k— Sione Finau (@SioneFinau_) December 1, 2021
Finau, listed at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, is an experienced interior offensive lineman, having started 21 games for FIU over the past three seasons. In 2019, he was a freshman All-America selection.
The way Nebraska has been offering transfer offensive linemen, it looks as though the program would like to add both a tackle and an interior player. The Huskers struggled on the perimeter in 2021 and lose junior Matt Sichterman, who started every game this year but is not returning for a sixth season. On top of that, NU could lose sophomore center Cam Jurgens to the NFL.
