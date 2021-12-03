Husker recruiting ticker: NU hosting four-star DB on official visit; new skill position offers

Nebraska, meanwhile, has a couple of familiar faces on campus. Running back Rahmir Johnson attended the same high school as Gould. Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson is a regular recruiting New Jersey and the East Coast, as well.

This time of year the official visit schedule is always fluid, but the Huskers are set to have a relatively small group this weekend.

In addition to Gould, three-star defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa (San Francisco) is already on campus going through his visit. Class of 2022 verbal pledge and Millard South standout Gage Stenger is also slated to visit this weekend, as was defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (Bassfield, Mississippi) as of the middle of the week.

New 2022 offers out: The 2022 recruiting cycle is nearing its late stages, but Nebraska is still putting out new scholarship offers here and there.

The latest is to Elijah Griffin (St. Louis), who is an intriguing athlete listed at 6-4 and 200 pounds.

At Chaminade College Prep, he plays wide receiver and defensive back. According to his Hudl profile, Griffin had 501 receiving yards (23.9 per catch) and six touchdowns to go along with three interceptions and 31 tackles on defense as a senior.