Husker recruiting ticker: NU hosting four-star DB on official visit; new skill position offers

Nebraska coaches will spend a significant portion of the time between now and Dec. 15's early signing period on the road recruiting and hosting players on visits back in Lincoln.
Here's the latest from Friday:
Nebraska's still in the market for high school defensive backs and the school has a touted one visiting this weekend.
Four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould confirmed to the Journal Star that he's taking an official visit to Lincoln as the first major move since his recruitment took an unexpected turn recently.
Gould, who attends Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey, was verbally committed to USC since June 20, but decommitted on Wednesday in the mist of the staff turnover there after Lincoln Riley was named the head coach.
When writing the story of your life, don’t let anyone else hold the pen. @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/QNRFdTCqvf— Jaeden Gould (@JaedenGould5) December 2, 2021
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Gould is ranked the No. 185 player nationally by 247Sports and is also considered a four-star player by Rivals.
When he first committed to the Trojans, the recruiting sites thought another of the serious players in the picture was Penn State. The Nittany Lions defensive coordinator, Brent Pry, just left that program to be the head coach at Virginia Tech.
Nebraska, meanwhile, has a couple of familiar faces on campus. Running back Rahmir Johnson attended the same high school as Gould. Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson is a regular recruiting New Jersey and the East Coast, as well.
This time of year the official visit schedule is always fluid, but the Huskers are set to have a relatively small group this weekend.
In addition to Gould, three-star defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa (San Francisco) is already on campus going through his visit. Class of 2022 verbal pledge and Millard South standout Gage Stenger is also slated to visit this weekend, as was defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (Bassfield, Mississippi) as of the middle of the week.
New 2022 offers out: The 2022 recruiting cycle is nearing its late stages, but Nebraska is still putting out new scholarship offers here and there.
The latest is to Elijah Griffin (St. Louis), who is an intriguing athlete listed at 6-4 and 200 pounds.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska 🔴🌽 @SeanDillonNU @CoachTFisher @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @ccpfootballteam pic.twitter.com/AjoogjkSgY— Elijah “juice” Griffin (@_juiceman15) December 3, 2021
At Chaminade College Prep, he plays wide receiver and defensive back. According to his Hudl profile, Griffin had 501 receiving yards (23.9 per catch) and six touchdowns to go along with three interceptions and 31 tackles on defense as a senior.
The Daily Portal: Nebraska continues to work the portal, including a Friday offer to Florida International wide receiver Tyrese Chambers.
Blessed to have received an offer from University Of Nebraska! @CoachBeckton @SeanDillonNU pic.twitter.com/yFB2SfwcZH— 𝙏𝙮𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚 “𝘽𝙞𝙜𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚” 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@_BigTime0) December 3, 2021
Chambers (6-1 and 190) logged 1,074 yards on just 45 catches this fall and caught nine touchdowns. He had several huge games, including 175 yards against Central Michigan, 201 and two touchdowns against Charlotte and 155 against Southern Miss last week.
The Baltimore native has had an interesting career arc. He started his college career at Fort Scott (Kan.) C.C. in 2018 but didn't appear in a game, then transferred to FCS Sacred Heart. He played there in 2019 but saw the 2020 season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then he put up big numbers at FIU this year.
Chambers quickly added several Power Five offers after hitting the portal on Wednesday including Arizona, Purdue, Indiana and Syracuse.
