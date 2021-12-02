Husker recruiting ticker: More transfer offers go out on defense; some familiar names in the portal

Later in the day, the Huskers extended an offer to FCS Albany pass-rusher Jared Verse.

The 6-4, 250-pound redshirt freshman racked up 11.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks this fall in 11 games for Albany.

He's been a popular target since entering his name in the portal on Nov. 30, compiling more than a dozen offers already. That includes Utah and Colorado from the Pac-12, West Virginia, Purdue, Kansas and several others.

Familiar names: One of the interesting things about Nebraska offering so many high school players in each class — the Huskers regularly rank near the top of the country in how many offers they extend — is that there are a lot of familiar names that surface later in the transfer portal.

A couple of defenders who had Nebraska as finalists popped up on Thursday alone, for example.

One is North Carolina inside linebacker Eugene Asante, whose older brother, Larry, played for the Huskers. Nebraska has solid, young depth at inside linebacker, but was interested in Asante back in the 2019 class when he was ranked the No. 178 overall player in the country.