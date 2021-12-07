Husker recruiting ticker: Mickey Joseph hits the road as a Nebraska staffer for the first time

Nebraska coaches will spend a significant portion of the time between now and Dec. 15's early signing period on the road recruiting and hosting players on visits back in Lincoln.
The Journal Star will be updating the latest on the recruiting front regularly in the recruiting ticker.
Here's the latest from Tuesday:
* New Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is on the road recruiting for the Huskers for the first time today.
The newly hired assistant had his contract finalized on Friday and traveled to Lincoln, where the Huskers had official visitors on campus over the weekend, but today is his first full day out on the road.
He's kicking it off with head coach Scott Frost in a familiar place: Louisiana.
According to Rivals, the pair along with interim running backs coach Ron Brown, is set to see four-star 2022 back TreVonte' Citizen in Lake Charles. Citizen (6-foot and 215 pounds) recently decommitted from LSU.
Citizen is ranked the No. 58 player overall and the No. 2 running back in the country according to Rivals and is the No. 120 player overall per the 247Sports Composite. He has one official visit left to take and, of course, there is just one weekend remaining before the early signing date arrives on Dec. 15. It would be a major coup for the Huskers to get Citizen on campus this weekend, let alone get a commitment and signature from him, but it's a situation at least worth monitoring.
* Nebraska added a walk-on kicker to its mix on Monday night in Spencer Pankratz, who spent the 2020 season at Furman.
Pankratz went to high school at Valor Christian in Colorado, but was born in Lincoln. His dad played football at Hastings College.
Interestingly, Pankratz in 2020 was the back up to Timmy Bleekrode, a kicker and punter at Furman who is now in the transfer portal and is being recruited by Nebraska as well.
Pankratz thanked NU analyst Bill Busch and special teams graduate assistant Joey Connors for the walk-on offer. Busch is believed to have been on the road last week to visit Bleekrode, as well.
