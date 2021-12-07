Husker recruiting ticker: Mickey Joseph hits the road as a Nebraska staffer for the first time

Nebraska coaches will spend a significant portion of the time between now and Dec. 15's early signing period on the road recruiting and hosting players on visits back in Lincoln.

The Journal Star will be updating the latest on the recruiting front regularly in the recruiting ticker.

Here's the latest from Tuesday:

* New Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is on the road recruiting for the Huskers for the first time today.

The newly hired assistant had his contract finalized on Friday and traveled to Lincoln, where the Huskers had official visitors on campus over the weekend, but today is his first full day out on the road.

He's kicking it off with head coach Scott Frost in a familiar place: Louisiana.

According to Rivals, the pair along with interim running backs coach Ron Brown, is set to see four-star 2022 back TreVonte' Citizen in Lake Charles. Citizen (6-foot and 215 pounds) recently decommitted from LSU.