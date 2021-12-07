 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker recruiting ticker: Mickey Joseph hits the road as a Nebraska staffer for the first time
0 Comments
topical

Husker recruiting ticker: Mickey Joseph hits the road as a Nebraska staffer for the first time

  • Updated
  • 0
Mickey Joseph

LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph looks on before a game against Kentucky in October in Lexington, Ky. Joseph, who coached wide receivers the past five seasons at LSU, will return to Nebraska as receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach under Scott Frost.

 Baton Rouge (La.) Advocate

Nebraska coaches will spend a significant portion of the time between now and Dec. 15's early signing period on the road recruiting and hosting players on visits back in Lincoln. 

The Journal Star will be updating the latest on the recruiting front regularly in the recruiting ticker. 

Here's the latest from Tuesday:  

* New Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is on the road recruiting for the Huskers for the first time today. 

The newly hired assistant had his contract finalized on Friday and traveled to Lincoln, where the Huskers had official visitors on campus over the weekend, but today is his first full day out on the road. 

He's kicking it off with head coach Scott Frost in a familiar place: Louisiana. 

According to Rivals, the pair along with interim running backs coach Ron Brown, is set to see four-star 2022 back TreVonte' Citizen in Lake Charles. Citizen (6-foot and 215 pounds) recently decommitted from LSU. 

Citizen is ranked the No. 58 player overall and the No. 2 running back in the country according to Rivals and is the No. 120 player overall per the 247Sports Composite. He has one official visit left to take and, of course, there is just one weekend remaining before the early signing date arrives on Dec. 15. It would be a major coup for the Huskers to get Citizen on campus this weekend, let alone get a commitment and signature from him, but it's a situation at least worth monitoring. 

* Nebraska added a walk-on kicker to its mix on Monday night in Spencer Pankratz, who spent the 2020 season at Furman. 

Pankratz went to high school at Valor Christian in Colorado, but was born in Lincoln. His dad played football at Hastings College. 

Interestingly, Pankratz in 2020 was the back up to Timmy Bleekrode, a kicker and punter at Furman who is now in the transfer portal and is being recruited by Nebraska as well. 

Pankratz thanked NU analyst Bill Busch and special teams graduate assistant Joey Connors for the walk-on offer. Busch is believed to have been on the road last week to visit Bleekrode, as well. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News