Husker recruiting ticker: Another transfer DB offer; some familiar names in the portal

Nebraska coaches will spend a significant portion of the time between now and Dec. 15's early signing period on the road recruiting and hosting players on visits back in Lincoln.

The Journal Star will be updating the latest on the recruiting front regularly in the recruiting ticker.

Here's the latest from Thursday:

Nebraska jumped into the mix for a transfer defensive back, making an offer to former Temple safety M.J. Griffin.

In 2021, the Owls starter had 65 tackles (three for loss), a sack and four break-ups. He finished this fall as a third-year freshman when factoring in the extra year of eligibility that everybody received from the NCAA. That means he was originally a Class of 2019 recruit like Husker defenders Nick Henrich and Ty Robinson, for example.

Griffin (6-foot-1 and 200 pounds) was originally a three-star prospect and is from Saline, Michigan.

Griffin also quickly picked up offers from Georgia Tech and Kansas after appearing in the portal.

Nebraska's been evaluating and offering transfer and junior college defensive backs for months. Earlier this week, the Huskers offered Abilene Christian cornerback Ryan Stapp.