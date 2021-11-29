Husker recruiting ticker: A grad transfer OL offer; NU coaches on the road; portal madness

Nebraska coaches will spend a significant portion of the time between now and Dec. 15's early signing period on the road recruiting and hosting players on visits back in Lincoln.
Transfer OL offer: Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Cornell graduate transfer offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad on Monday.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder is a Marietta, Georgia native and was named a first-team All-Ivy League performer this fall. Nourzad has started 19 straight games at right tackle for the Big Red.
Honored to receive an offer from University of Nebraska @RivalsPortal pic.twitter.com/CPgnuBQIMo— Hunter Nourzad (@NourzadHunter) November 29, 2021
He also has offers from Kansas, Temple and Tulane so far.
Nourzad was also a semifinalist for the Campell Trophy, which is considered the academic version of the Heisman Trophy. NU senior defensive lineman Ben Stille was also a semifinalist.
Nourzad is unlikely to be the only offensive lineman the Huskers recruit out of the portal. Nebraska has young talent on the roster that it likes, but saw its young tackle pair struggle, espeically before freshman Teddy Prochazka stepped into the lineup and then after he suffered a season-ending knee injury.
The Huskers are losing junior starting right guard Matt Sichterman and sophomore center Cam Jurgens has an NFL decision to make.
Visits ramping up: Husker coaches are out on the road recruiting this week. Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, for example, is conducting an in-home visit with Millard South standout and 2022 verbal pledge Gage Stenger on Monday evening.
One interesting question will be how many official visits between high school players, juco prospects and transfers the Huskers will host over the two weekends before the early signing date. It could be a couple of busy weekends in Lincoln.
Portal madness: A lot of attention, naturally, is on the transfer portal. On the first Monday after the regular season ended, scores of Division I players are putting their names in seemingly by the hour.
Among those, also naturally, many eyeballs around the country are on the quarterbacks who decide to move.
In the past couple of days alone, UCF's Dillon Gabriel, Ohio State's Jack Miller and Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler have all entered the portal and there are most certainly more to come.
NU junior Adrian Martinez has made no decision about his future as of Monday afternoon.
How active will the Huskers get on the quarterback front? Time will tell, but time's ticking.
LB to watch: The volume of players transferring is so heavy that it's not possible to size up the interest of every single entry, but occasionally a familiar name pops up.
On Monday, that included former four-star linebacker Jackson Bratton (Muscle Shoals, Alabama) who is leaving Alabama after two years in the program. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder is close friends with NU quarterback Logan Smothers and took an official visit to Nebraska back in 2019 before ultimately signing with the Crimson Tide.
Bratton had not appeared in a game at UA. He was the No. 142 prospect nationally in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
