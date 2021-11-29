Husker recruiting ticker: A grad transfer OL offer; NU coaches on the road; portal madness

The Huskers are losing junior starting right guard Matt Sichterman and sophomore center Cam Jurgens has an NFL decision to make.

Visits ramping up: Husker coaches are out on the road recruiting this week. Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, for example, is conducting an in-home visit with Millard South standout and 2022 verbal pledge Gage Stenger on Monday evening.

One interesting question will be how many official visits between high school players, juco prospects and transfers the Huskers will host over the two weekends before the early signing date. It could be a couple of busy weekends in Lincoln.

Portal madness: A lot of attention, naturally, is on the transfer portal. On the first Monday after the regular season ended, scores of Division I players are putting their names in seemingly by the hour.

Among those, also naturally, many eyeballs around the country are on the quarterbacks who decide to move.

In the past couple of days alone, UCF's Dillon Gabriel, Ohio State's Jack Miller and Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler have all entered the portal and there are most certainly more to come.

NU junior Adrian Martinez has made no decision about his future as of Monday afternoon.