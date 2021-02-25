Husker recruiting notes: Catching up with a potential 2022 center; Helms gets a ratings boost; new offers out

“I’m definitely going to play either guard or center in college, and they said they could definitely see me as a center up there,” Nahmias said. “I’m just going to go into college and see what my development looks like.”

In Lincoln, of course, Cam Jurgens will enter 2021 as a third-year starter at the position, but he’s also the only true center the Huskers have. They’ll undoubtedly spend this offseason getting at least a couple of other players more reps in the middle, but they’re also in the market for future options.

Nahmias didn’t know much about Nebraska a year ago, but he’s learned quite a bit and is hoping to get on campus this summer, assuming the NCAA lifts a year-plus dead period on May 31.

“I’m definitely planning on going to see a few schools — I’m not exactly sure how many, but definitely the ones at the top of my list,” he said, adding that he’s got somewhere around eight schools in contention. “I’m hoping I can make a couple runs out to a few states and see a couple of schools that have offered me and kind of go from there.”

Helms gets a big ratings boost: It seemed only a matter of time, but now it’s official: Kaden Helms is a four-star prospect.