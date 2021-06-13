Husker recruiting notebook: DB Williams has 'great visit'; Heralded 2023 LB on campus; Iowa QB impresses;

Another active recruiting weekend wrapped up at Memorial Stadium on Sunday as a half-dozen official visitors finished up their trips to Lincoln and several local teams participated in a 7-on-7 tournament.

Here are some notes and news items from the second of Nebraska's four open camps this month.

Class of 2022 defensive back Markeith Williams has some family connections to Nebraska, but said his official visit still was an eye-opening one.

The four-star Orlando, Florida, native is a cousin of Husker freshman corner Tamon Lynum, whom he spent plenty of time with this weekend.

"The visit was great," Williams told the Journal Star in a brief conversation Sunday. "I found out more of the history behind Nebraska and I've gotten even closer with the coaching staff. Great visit overall."

Williams is a standout at Evans High in Orlando. The Husker staff, obviously, knows the area well considering most of them coached there at Central Florida.

Williams is taking an official visit to Miami next weekend and, according to his 247Sports profile, has one on the books to Ohio State for the final weekend of June. He said he could make his college decision this summer.