Husker recruiting notebook: DB Williams has 'great visit'; Heralded 2023 LB on campus; Iowa QB impresses;

Another active recruiting weekend wrapped up at Memorial Stadium on Sunday as a half-dozen official visitors finished up their trips to Lincoln and several local teams participated in a 7-on-7 tournament.
Here are some notes and news items from the second of Nebraska's four open camps this month.
Class of 2022 defensive back Markeith Williams has some family connections to Nebraska, but said his official visit still was an eye-opening one.
The four-star Orlando, Florida, native is a cousin of Husker freshman corner Tamon Lynum, whom he spent plenty of time with this weekend.
"The visit was great," Williams told the Journal Star in a brief conversation Sunday. "I found out more of the history behind Nebraska and I've gotten even closer with the coaching staff. Great visit overall."
Had a great weekend ❤️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/xUx8FgSeNw— Markeith Williams #1 (@MarkeithWilli10) June 13, 2021
Williams is a standout at Evans High in Orlando. The Husker staff, obviously, knows the area well considering most of them coached there at Central Florida.
Williams is taking an official visit to Miami next weekend and, according to his 247Sports profile, has one on the books to Ohio State for the final weekend of June. He said he could make his college decision this summer.
Secondary coach Travis Fisher and head coach Scott Frost are most active in leading Williams' recruitment for the Huskers, he said.
Touted 2023 linebacker visits: Among the most consequential visitors of the weekend was 2023 linebacker Tausili Akana (Kahuku, Hawaii) who is ranked by 247Sports as the top outside linebacker in the country.
He also happens to be the younger brother of Nebraska freshman volleyball standout Keonilei Akana.
Tausili made the rounds during the 7-on-7 tournament with his sister and 2023 Lincoln Southeast standout Teitum Tuioti, who also has an early scholarship offer from Nebraska.
Tausili Akana's seen a bunch of schools recently, based on his Twitter activity, and it's going to be a national fight for him.
Akana already has offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, LSU, USC, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Mississippi State and many others.
Appleget stands out: No big surprise here, but 2022 athlete Jake Appleget had a nice day in the 7-on-7 tournament for Lincoln Southeast. He hauled in two long touchdowns and an interception in an early game against Norris and was involved consistently throughout the Knights' stay.
Appleget, of course, just picked up a scholarship offer from Nebraska on June 1 and then from Minnesota the next day. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder could end up on either side of the ball in college but thought Nebraska would lean toward starting him off on defense should he eventually commit to the Huskers.
LSE also got nice production from 2023 running back and current Nebraska baseball commit Max Buttenback.
Iowa QB impresses: Perhaps the single best individual performance of the day in the tournament came from Ankeny, Iowa, 2023 quarterback J.J. Kohl.
The 6-6 signal-caller has offers from Iowa and Iowa State already, and it's not difficult to see why. Kohl is a big kid, spins the ball easily and appears to be pretty light on his feet for his size.
Ankeny Hawks. Nebraska 7 on 7 Champions pic.twitter.com/F7Mv3Gy9rB— Rick Nelson (@coachricknelson) June 13, 2021
He certainly caught the attention of NU quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco over the course of the day.
Kohl is just starting to see his recruitment heat up. He landed the offer from ISU on June 1 and the Hawkeyes on June 8.
