Nebraska likes to recruit athletes who can produce as a wide receiver and ball carrier. Wan'Dale Robinson is a prime example.
Another versatile offensive threat committed to Nebraska is doing the same thing in Texas.
William Nixon (Waco, Texas) had a big Friday in Midway's 55-15 win against Waco.
Nixon (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) rushed for 166 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries, while also hauling in a couple of passes. Dixon scored three touchdowns in the first quarter alone.
Some others of note:
Husker running back recruit Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) immediately scored on a 70-yard run Friday night. And that was just the start. Morrison later added a 98-yard touchdown run and finished with 203 yards and four scores on nine carries in Edison's 50-0 win against Glenpool.
NU running back recruit Marvin Scott (Port Orange, Florida) rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns against one of the top defenses in Florida. Scott's team, Spruce Creek, lost to DeLand 26-14.
Nebraska quarterback recruit Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama), who took an official visit to NU this past weekend, completed 13-of-18 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns in his team's 28-10 win against Florence.
Husker wide receiver recruit Zavier Betts (Bellevue West) had seven catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Thunderbirds' 42-0 win against Lincoln Pius X.
NU offensive line recruit Alex Conn (Derby, Kansas) helped lead Derby to a 4-0 start behind the team's 21-0 win against Bishop Carroll.
Husker defensive line recruit Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain, South Dakota) had a pair of tackles in Chamberlain's 32-20 win against Lead-Deadwood.
NU defensive end recruit Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa) hauled in a 16-yard touchdown in Kuemper Catholic's 20-18 loss to Atlantic.
Husker outside linebacker prospect Kaden Johnson (St. Paul, Minnesota), who took an official visit to Nebraska for the Ohio State game, had four tackles, including a sack, in Minnehaha's 49-8 win against Kennedy.
NU defensive tackle prospect Marquis Black (McDonough, Georgia), who also took his official visit to NU this past weekend, had six tackles, including 1½ sacks, Eagles Landing's 56-10 win against Trinity Christian.