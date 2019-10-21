NU quarterback recruit Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama) completed 20-of-26 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards on 13 carries in the Trojans' 49-21 win against his former team Athens. Smothers was 12-of-13 passing in the first half for the 9-0 Trojans.
Husker running back recruit Marvin Scott (Port Orange, Florida) rushed for 92 yards on 23 carries in Spruce Creek's 35-15 loss to Seminole.
NU wide receiver recruit Zavier Betts (Bellevue West) had five catches for 69 yards and one touchdown in the Thunderbirds' 57-6 victory against Omaha North.
Husker defensive line recruit Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain, South Dakota) had six tackles, including one for a loss, in Chamberlain's 36-21 against Wagner.
NU wide receiver recruit William Nixon (Waco, Texas) had 22 rushes for 104 yards and two touchdowns and three catches for 37 yards in Midway's 17-14 loss to Harker Heights.
NU offensive line recruit Turner Corcoran (Lawrence, Kansas) helped pave the way for 405 total yards, including 293 on the ground, in Lawrence Free State's 41-14 win against Shawnee Mission East.
Husker offensive line recruit Alex Conn (Derby, Kansas) helped pave the way for 424 total yards, including 328 on the ground, in Derby's 54-27 victory against Campus.
Nebraska running back recruit Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) had a light load in Edison's 50-8 thumping of Nathan. Morrison had seven carries for 28 yards and two touchdowns.
Husker defensive end prospect Jared Ivey (Suwanee, Georgia) played a big part in North Gwinnett recording five sacks in a 23-8 victory against Collins Hill.
Husker athlete prospect Frank Brown (Houston) rushed for 125 yards on three carries and caught four passes for 114 yards in Sterling's 41-0 win against Milby. He finished with four touchdowns on those seven touches.
NU wideout prospect Lawaun Powell (St. Louis) had two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in East St. Louis' 68-3 win against Belleville East.