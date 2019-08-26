Marvin Scott (Port Orange, Florida) created some fireworks Saturday when the Florida prep tailback announced his commitment to Nebraska.
A night earlier, the three-star back scored four touchdowns in Spruce Creek's 63-8 win against Seabreeze. He finished with 174 yards, and every one of those yards came in the first half.
Scott rushed for more than 1,200 yards in his first year with the school last year.
Most Nebraska football recruits and prospects will not hit the prep gridiron until this weekend. But a few have started.
* NU quarterback recruit Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama) threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in the Trojans' 42-3 win against Deshler on Thursday. Smothers was 15-of-23 for 206 yards through the air. He rushed eight times for 98 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown.
* Husker defensive tackle recruit Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain, South Dakota) racked up 10 tackles in his team's 26-6 win against Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central.
* Husker wide receiver prospect Omar Manning (Kilgore, Texas) caught six passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns in Kilgore College's 35-10 win against Tyler Junior College. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Manning had three acrobatic catches.
* NU defensive tackle prospect Marquis Black (McDonough, Georgia), a 6-foot-4, 280-pound prospect, had eight tackles, including two for losses, in Eagles Landing Christian Academy's 55-13 win against Morrow.