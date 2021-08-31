Husker Recruit Watch: QB Torres with a torrid start; WR Page and RB Hayes shine early, too

It didn't take long for Husker quarterback recruit Richard Torres to make an immediate impact in his senior season.
Torres threw for eight touchdowns in Southside's (San Antonio) 62-14 season-opening win against Brownsville Lopez on Thursday night. He finished 13-of-17 passing for 299 yards.
Seven of Torres' TD tosses came in the first half, including strikes of 56 and 61 yards.
@richie_2112 Richard Torres with his 7th touchdown pass of the first half!!!— Robby Chavez TV Ⓜ️ (@RevengOfThe4th) August 27, 2021
SS leads 55-7. @TXHS_Football @load89 @STFUnltd @chase_shannon @lock_N_load89 @arshots @texassportshots pic.twitter.com/XW4hqVqAuR
More from Husker recruits and prospects:
* Husker wide receiver recruit Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado) hauled in seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in Fairview's 42-21 win against Boulder. Page also rushed for a touchdown and had three tackles.
* NU running back recruit Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada) had 14 rushes for 129 yards and four touchdowns in McQueen's 49-6 victory against Shasta.
* Nebraska linebacker recruit Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast) showed off his arm in the Knights' comeback win against Omaha North. He threw a 24-yard touchdown strike on a trick play, caught two passes for 29 yards and a touchdown, and rushed twice for 31 yards. Appleget also had eight tackles. For good measure, he added a pass deflection.
* Husker prospect Teitum Tuioti had seven tackles, including 1½ sacks, and a blocked punt in the Southeast victory.
* With Husker offensive line recruit Gunnar Gottula paving the way, Southeast rushed for 216 yards against Omaha North.
* Husker linebacker recruit Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) hauled in six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, including a long of 30 yards, in a 45-28 loss to Omaha Central. He brought it defensively, too, finishing with 12 tackles.
* NU tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) caught three passes for 32 yards and added four tackles in the C-1 No. 1 Bluejays' 45-27 win against No. 6 St. Paul.
* Nebraska wide receiver recruit Victor Jones (Orlando, Florida) had six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Olympia's 35-26 win against Wekiva.
* Husker offensive line recruit Valen Erickson (Chicago) helped pave the way for 155 rushing yards in St. Rita's 16-9 loss to Chicago Mount Carmel.
