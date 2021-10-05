Husker Recruit Watch: QB prospect Raiola getting warmed up on Friday nights

One of the top recruits to visit Lincoln over the weekend was quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola of Burleson, Texas. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is one of the top gunslingers in the 2023 recruiting class.

His visit to Nebraska came on a week off from the prep gridiron. A week earlier, he was 17-of-29 for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-28 victory over Seguin.

Raiola had his best game two weeks earlier. He threw for 503 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-37 loss to Azle. The junior has thrown for 1,505 yards and 11 scores this year.

More Husker recruits and prospects:

NU linebacker recruit Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) caught three passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner on a fourth-down play, in a 35-31 win against Kearney. Hausmann also had seven tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage for the 5-1 Discoverers.

Husker defensive end recruit Hayden Schwartz (Jacksonville, Florida) had six tackles, including two sacks, and three QB hurries in The Bolles' 35-0 win against Trinity Christian. Bolles is 6-0.

Husker tight end recruit Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota) hauled in a 34-yard pass in Lakeview South's 28-14 win against Rosemount.