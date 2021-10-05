Husker Recruit Watch: QB prospect Raiola getting warmed up on Friday nights

Miss the live discussion after Nebraska's 56-7 win against Northwestern? Check out the replay.
One of the top recruits to visit Lincoln over the weekend was quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola of Burleson, Texas. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is one of the top gunslingers in the 2023 recruiting class.
His visit to Nebraska came on a week off from the prep gridiron. A week earlier, he was 17-of-29 for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-28 victory over Seguin.
Raiola had his best game two weeks earlier. He threw for 503 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-37 loss to Azle. The junior has thrown for 1,505 yards and 11 scores this year.
NU linebacker recruit Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) caught three passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner on a fourth-down play, in a 35-31 win against Kearney. Hausmann also had seven tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage for the 5-1 Discoverers.
Husker defensive end recruit Hayden Schwartz (Jacksonville, Florida) had six tackles, including two sacks, and three QB hurries in The Bolles' 35-0 win against Trinity Christian. Bolles is 6-0.
Husker tight end recruit Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota) hauled in a 34-yard pass in Lakeview South's 28-14 win against Rosemount.
NU tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) caught three balls for 41 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown, in the Bluejays' 59-6 win against O'Neill. He also had a couple of tackles.
Husker linebacker recruit Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast) had nine tackles in the Knights' 35-21 win against Papillion-La Vista. He also hauled in a 26-yard touchdown.
Husker 2023 prospect Teitum Tuioti (Lincoln Southeast) was one of three Knights to record nine tackles against the Monarchs. That included 1½ sacks.
NU offensive line recruit Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) helped pave the way for 205 rushing yards in the Southeast win.
Husker 2023 prospect Malachi Coleman (Lincoln East), who receive a Husker offer Friday, had seven tackles and he blocked a punt in the Spartans' 41-10 win against Millard West.
NU 2023 cornerback prospect Kahlil Tate (Chicago), who recently picked up a Husker offer, recently recorded five tackles and made a 12-yard touchdown catch in Kenwood Academy's 42-0 win against Westinghouse.
