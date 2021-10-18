Husker Recruit Watch: NU wide receiver recruit starting to find the end zone

Victor Jones (Orlando, Florida) has been finding the end zone frequently in recent weeks.

The 2022 Husker wide receiver recruit caught two more touchdowns Friday during Olympia's 56-10 win against Windermere. Jones finished with three catches for 79 yards.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior has hauled in five touchdowns in Olympia's last three games combined.

His season totals through seven games are 34 catches for 619 yards and seven touchdowns.

Here is more from Husker recruits and prospects:

Nebraska athlete recruit Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast) made seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Knights' 42-14 loss to Gretna. He also had 21 yards on three rushing attempts and made four tackles.

NU 2023 prospect Teitum Tuioti (Lincoln Southeast) tied for the team lead in tackles with eight in the Knights' loss.

Husker running back recruit Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada) rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries in McQueen's 14-6 loss to Reno. Hayes scored a touchdown in the game. McQueen entered the game ranked No. 1 the Nevada's Northern 5A class.