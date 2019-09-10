It wasn't the final result Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) was hoping for.
But the Nebraska running back was gashing the opposing defense in Edison's season opener against Sapulpa (a 21-13 Edison loss) on Friday.
Morrison, a Nebraska running back recruit, rushed for 182 yards on 26 carries. He scored on an 87-yard run down the sideline early in the second half. He also scored a 14-yard touchdown on his team's opening drive.
Morrison needs 18 yards to set the school's career rushing record. He has 3,992.
Another Husker recruit had a huge game Friday.
William Nixon (Waco, Texas) will play wide receiver at Nebraska, but Midway is taking advantage of his running skills.
Nixon rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in Midway's 42-33 loss to Lake Ridge. Nixon also caught seven passes for 32 yards.
Others of note:
Nebraska quarterback recruit Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama) threw two touchdown passes in his team's 62-0 win against Columbia.
NU defensive line recruit Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain, South Dakota) had three tackles in his team's 55-12 win against Miller.
Husker wide receiver recruit Zavier Betts (Bellevue West) had three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Thunderbirds' 63-0 win against Bellevue East.
NU offensive line recruit Alex Conn (Derby, Kansas) helped pave the way for 317 rushing yards, and 469 total yards, in Derby's 48-19 win against Garden City.
Husker defensive line prospect Marquis Black (McDonough, Georgia) had seven tackles, including a sack, in Eagles Landing Christian's 42-0 win against Heritage.
NU wide receiver prospect Omar Manning (Kilgore, Texas) caught a game-winning touchdown with 50 seconds remaining to lift Kilgore Junior College to a 35-26 win against New Mexico Military Institute.
Avante Dickerson, a 2021 Husker prospect out of Omaha Westside, caught a 30-yard touchdown in the Warriors' 48-14 win against Papillion-La Vista.