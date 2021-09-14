Husker Recruit Watch: NU RB recruit runs his way onto Nevada's all-time state charts

Ashton Hayes will be in Nebraska's running backs room next year.

Until then, the Husker recruit out of Reno, Nevada, will continue to roll up the yards.

Hayes rushed for 358 yards and four touchdowns on 35 attempts in McQueen's 43-27 victory against Bishop Manogue on Friday in a matchup of two of the state's top 5A teams.

Hayes' 358 yards is the ninth-most in state history, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

“His breakaway speed is definitely next-level,” McQueen coach Jim Snelling told the newspaper. “When he gets out in the open, it’s pretty amazing to see. He definitely kicks it into another gear. It’s fun to watch.”

Hayes scored on runs of 3, 41, 69 and 54 yards.

Other Husker recruits and prospects of note:

Nebraska defensive end recruit Hayden Schwartz (Jacksonville, Florida) had five tackles, including a sack, as The Bolles held off St. Augustine 32-27. Schwartz, who has 19 tackles this season, also applied pressure on a play earlier in the game that led to a safety.