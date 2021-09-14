Husker Recruit Watch: NU RB recruit runs his way onto Nevada's all-time state charts

Ashton Hayes will be in Nebraska's running backs room next year.
Until then, the Husker recruit out of Reno, Nevada, will continue to roll up the yards.
Hayes rushed for 358 yards and four touchdowns on 35 attempts in McQueen's 43-27 victory against Bishop Manogue on Friday in a matchup of two of the state's top 5A teams.
Hayes' 358 yards is the ninth-most in state history, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.
“His breakaway speed is definitely next-level,” McQueen coach Jim Snelling told the newspaper. “When he gets out in the open, it’s pretty amazing to see. He definitely kicks it into another gear. It’s fun to watch.”
Hayes scored on runs of 3, 41, 69 and 54 yards.
Other Husker recruits and prospects of note:
Nebraska defensive end recruit Hayden Schwartz (Jacksonville, Florida) had five tackles, including a sack, as The Bolles held off St. Augustine 32-27. Schwartz, who has 19 tackles this season, also applied pressure on a play earlier in the game that led to a safety.
Husker linebacker recruit Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) continues to impact games on both sides of the ball. He caught five passes for 61 yards, including touchdown hauls of nine and 34 yards, in the Discoverers' 42-13 win against Lincoln North Star. He was dominant on defense, finishing with a game-high 14 tackles, including two sacks and a fumble recovery.
NU tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) caught five passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, including a 54-yarder, in the Bluejays' 76-32 win against North Bend Central. Brahmer also rushed for a touchdown and made four tackles and an interception.
Nebraska quarterback recruit Richard Torres (San Antonio) was 15-of-30 for 189 yards and a touchdown in Southlake's 16-12 loss to St. Michael's. Torres also rushed for 18 yards.
NU linebacker recruit Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast) had two catches for 25 yards in the Knights' 17-7 win at Grand Island. He also had four tackles.
Husker 2023 prospect Teitum Tuioti (Lincoln Southeast) had a team-best nine tackles, including 2½ sacks, and a forced fumble in the Knight victory.
Southeast running back and NU baseball recruit Max Buettenback rushed for 145 yards on 30 carries behind his offensive line, which includes NU recruit Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast).
Husker wide receiver recruit Victor Jones (Orlando, Florida) caught four balls for 34 yards in Olympia's 34-13 loss to Ocoee.
