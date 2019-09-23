Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) had quite a night on Friday.
The Nebraska running back recruit rushed for 253 yards on 35 carries in Edison's 27-6 win against Claremore. Morrison scored on runs of 10, 8 and 2 yards. Morrison's 8-yard touchdown came on a direct snap out of the wildcat formation.
Morrison announced via Twitter on Sunday that he would be attending Saturday's Nebraska-Ohio State game.
Also coming to Lincoln is a big-time recruit out of Iowa. TJ Bollers (Tiffin, Iowa), ranked the top recruit in Iowa for 2021, announced Sunday he will be attending Saturday's game.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound four-star defensive end scooped up a fumble and rumbled in for a 10-yard touchdown in Clear Creek Amana's 47-7 win against Marion.
Others of note:
Husker offensive line recruit Alex Conn (Derby, Kansas) helped pave the way for 431 total yards in Derby's 63-7 victory against Newton.
Nebraska quarterback recruit Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama) threw for two touchdowns in his team's 62-0 thumping of Columbia.
Husker wide receiver recruit Zavier Betts (Bellevue West) hauled in two more touchdown passes in the Thunderbirds' 36-13 win against Elkhorn South.
You have free articles remaining.
NU wideout recruit Will Nixon (Waco, Texas) rushed 18 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and caught six passes for 29 yards in Midway's 24-21 win against Ellison.
Nebraska cornerback recruit Henry Gray (Miami, Florida) announced his commitment to Nebraska. A few hours later, he helped lead Miami Central to a 44-14 win against Edison.
NU running back recruit Marvin Scott (Port Orange, Florida) rumbled for a 40-yard touchdown run in Spruce Creek's 21-3 win against New Smyrna Beach.
@HuskerFBNation commit @ms3_scott skills on full DISPLAY!!— DSFB (@gregminnick_) September 21, 2019
21-3 @SCHawksFootball in the 4th pic.twitter.com/OJsNSdBNeH
Husker defensive back recruit Tamon Lynum (Orlando, Florida) had a pair of tackles in Evans' 22-6 victory against Oviedo.
NU linebacker prospect Caleb McCullough (Oxnard, California) had 10 tackles and two quarterback hurries in Pacifica's 38-7 win against Santa Barbara.
-- Clark Grell