Nebraska may need some running back reinforcements immediately next season.
Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) continues to show flashes that he could help right away.
The Husker tailback recruit rushed for 171 yards on 23 carries, which included him breaking loose for a 93-yard touchdown, in Edison's 25-13 win against McAlester.
To top it off, Morrison returned an onside kick for a 42-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter as McAlester tried to rally.
Meanwhile, playmaker Will Nixon (Waco, Texas), continues to pile up big numbers.
The Husker recruit scored four of his team's five touchdowns in Midway's 35-15 win against Shoemaker. Nixon rushed for 233 yards on 33 carries and added one catch for 4 yards. He scored on runs of 1, 42, 5 and 11 yards.
Then there is Marvin Scott (Port Orange, Florida). The Husker running back recruit had three rushing touchdowns in Spruce Creek's 48-0 win against Ocala West Port.
Scott has 1,158 rushing yards (128.7 per game) this season.
Others of note:
Husker wide receiver recruit Zavier Betts (Bellevue West) had four catches for 76 yards, including a long of 36 in the Thunderbirds' 69-0 win against Omaha Central.
NU defensive line recruit Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain, South Dakota) had 12 tackles in Chamberlain's 34-7 loss to Mount Vernon.
Husker quarterback recruit Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama) helped the Trojans complete a 10-0 regular season by completing 16 of 19 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns Friday. Smothers also rushed for a touchdown in a 36-12 victory against Wetumpka.
NU offensive line recruit Alex Conn (Derby, Kansas) helped pave the way for 557 total yards, including 408 on the ground, in Derby's 55-7 rout of Maize. Derby is 8-0 this season.
Husker offensive line recruit Turner Corcoran (Lawrence, Kansas) helped pave the way for 422 total yards in Lawrence Free State's 31-29 come-from-behind win against Lawrence. Free State is 7-1 this season.
NU defensive tackle recruit Marquis Black (McDonough, Georgia) had seven tackles, including one for a loss in Eagles Landing Christian's 63-0 win against Strong Rock Christian. ELC is 7-1.
Husker linebacker prospect Kaden Johnson (Minneapolis) had five tackles in Minnehaha's 35-7 win against Mound Westonka. Minnehaha is 9-0.